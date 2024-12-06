Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Chillicothe, OH, Serves Up Smoky Flavors and Swinging Fun with New Golf Simulator

Gamified Barbecue Experience Now Available

Chillicothe, OH, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Chillicothe is taking "dinner and entertainment" to the next level with the launch of its state-of-the-art golf simulator! Combining mouth-watering barbecue with gamified golf, this one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for golf enthusiasts, barbecue lovers, and anyone looking for a fun outing.

Whether you're sinking birdies or indulging in brisket, Dickey's has you covered. For just $40 per hour, guests can use their own clubs and balls to play on world-class courses simulated with cutting-edge Full Swing technology. The golf simulator is open during Dickey’s normal business hours, with flexible reservations available for early mornings or late evenings by calling ahead.

Special Features Include:

Food and Drink Specials exclusively for players in the simulator. Event Hosting: Perfect for birthdays, bachelor parties, office gatherings, and more. Special event packages available for groups of up to 8 golfers. Tournaments and League Play: Compete for glory or just for fun—call for details. Random Contests: Keep an eye out for surprise challenges throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to our Chillicothe location,” said Shawn Bower, franchisee of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “The golf simulator pairs perfectly with our slow-smoked barbecue, offering an unforgettable time for both avid golfers and families looking to try something different. Whether you’re working on your swing or just having fun, you’ll love the combo of golf and great food.”

Players can rent the simulator by the hour, not per person, making it ideal for groups. For reference, one person can complete 18 holes in an hour, while four players will need about four hours for a full round.

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., shared her excitement: “Dickey’s is always looking for innovative ways to bring communities together, and this golf simulator is a fantastic example. We’re combining our tradition of quality barbecue with a modern, interactive experience that’s sure to delight our guests.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, added: “This is more than just a game or a meal; it’s a way to elevate how people spend their time with friends and family. Dickey’s in Chillicothe is showing how franchisees can create dynamic, memorable experiences while staying true to our roots.”

Perfect for Special Events

Looking for an unforgettable gathering spot? Dickey’s golf simulator can host parties and events of all kinds. From birthday celebrations to bachelor parties and office outings, this gamified barbecue experience makes every occasion more fun. Call the Chillicothe location for pricing and details.

Ready to swing and savor? Visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Chillicothe today to try this one-of-a-kind experience.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.



Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.



For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.