FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Program for 2025

CLAYTON, Mo., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2025 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly cash dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:

Record Dates Payment Dates
March 4, 2025 March 18, 2025
June 4, 2025 June 18, 2025
September 4, 2025 September 18, 2025
December 4, 2025 December 18, 2025


About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals”), as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals”). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #


COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Roeland Polet
(314)854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com

