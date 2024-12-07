Siser® Launches the Universal Cutter Stand

Siser Universal Cutter Stand

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Those seeking an elegant stand for their Romeo, Juliet, or other craft cutter up to 24in now have a premium option with the new Universal Cutter Stand by SiserMeticulously designed for both functionality and minimalism, the Universal Cutter Stand seamlessly integrates into any craft room. Unlike more complex pieces of furniture, the Universal Cutter Stand is assembled completely tool-free without a nail, screw, or washer in sight. Once fully built, this standfeels sturdy, yet lightweight for easy maneuverability.“Our goal with this product was to enhance the overall creating experience for all crafters— no matter which machine they use,” explains Yoann Giorsetti, Managing Director at Siser North America. “With the Universal Cutter Stand, we believe we’ve not only met but surpassed our own expectations.”The Universal Cutter Stand boasts numerous features that help make creating more enjoyable, including:• Adjustable roller wheels easily hold most sizes of rolled materials.• An integrated metal strip enables quick sheet-slicing after finishing a job.• Built-in storage areas for an EasyWeederTM and a pair of scissors.• Two removable lower shelves for holding supplies, or even a second cutter.Furthermore, the Universal Cutter Stand emphasizes Siser’s commitment to ingenuity and sustainability. Manufactured from a single sheet of recycled wood fibers and post-industrial wood waste, the Universal Cutter Stand relies on fewer virgin resources than similar products while retaining the high quality that customers have come to expect from the Siser brand.Additionally, excess material from the creation of the Universal Cutter Stand has been repurposed into an accessory holder and 3 material roll holders - all of which are included with every purchase.The Universal Cutter Stand retails at just $349.99 USD and is available through Siser’s network ofAuthorized Distributors. To locate a distributor, contact info@siserna.com.For more information on the Universal Cutter Stand, visit www.siserna.com/universal-cutter-stand/

