Westport Christmas Market Returns to Spark Holiday Spirit with Local Craft, Cheer, and Santa Fun Dec. 14

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to sleigh the holiday season! The Westport Christmas Market returns on December 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing handmade gifts, festive spirit, and a dash of holiday magic to Westport’s historic streets. This event was introduced last December, drawing eager crowds seeking unique, handcrafted wares from local makers, and it’s back by popular demand for 2024!

At this free, open-air market, visitors can stroll through Westport and Pennsylvania Avenue, where they’ll find Kansas City’s curated group of almost 80 makers showcasing one-of-a-kind jewelry, décor, gift items, and apparel—perfect topping off any gift list. In addition to artisan shopping, visitors can enjoy holiday tunes, delicious treats, warm drinks, and festive photo-op areas with Santa on hand.

The Westport Christmas Market shares the day with a favorite annual tradition, the Santa Dash, a lively 5K where participants dash through the district in Santa costumes or race shirts. The Santa Dash kicks off at 4050 Pennsylvania Manor Square at 10 a.m., with runners taking to the streets with beards adding to the jolly run. For a shorter jaunt, the 1K Reindeer Trot invites walkers and joggers, and kids 12 and under can dash through the Elf Dash. It’s a day for holiday cheer, fitness, and festive fun for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back friends and families for the Westport Christmas Market and for those who participate in the Westport Santa Dash tradition. Last year’s launch was such a hit that Santa decided to join us this year,” said Tia Simpson, Westport spokesperson. “Westport offers holiday magic with shopping, entertainment, and restaurants that take visitors out of the ordinary shopping and eating experiences.”

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit westportkcmo.com, and Westport’s Facebook,Instagram, and X.

