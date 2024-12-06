Times Square Honored Erin Shular’s ‘I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus’ as a Top Kids’ Read This Holiday Season

I Wish My Mommy Was An Octopus Book Cover Book 'I Wish My Mommy Was An Octopus' Featured on Time Square Erin Shular

Times Square Spotlighted Erin Shular’s I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus as a Holiday Reading Essential

TIMES SQUARE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Times Square shone a little brighter this holiday season with the announcement that Erin Shular ’s Amazon best-seller children’s book, I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus , has been honored as one of the top kids’ reads. This enchanting story of love, imagination, and gratitude is winning the hearts of families across the nation, making it a must-have for every child’s bookshelf.Erin Shular, a celebrated author known for her ability to blend humor and heartfelt storytelling, captures the essence of childhood wonder in I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus. The book follows the journey of a young child who dreams of her mother being an octopus, with eight arms to do everything at once—hugging, cooking, playing, and more. Through its playful narrative, the story delivers an important message: the love and care of parents, even when imperfect, are more than enough to nurture a child’s heart.Displayed on the iconic digital billboards of Times Square, the book’s colorful cover and its key themes of love, family, and imagination took center stage, drawing attention from both New Yorkers and tourists alike. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Erin Shular, as the recognition places her work among the most celebrated children’s literature of the season.“I am beyond humbled and excited to see I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus featured in such an iconic space,” expressed Erin Shular. “This story is a love letter to all the hardworking parents who are doing their best, and to the children who remind us of the simple joys and truths of life. Seeing it light up Times Square is a dream come true.”The book’s acknowledgment as a top holiday read comes at a perfect time, with parents and caregivers seeking meaningful gifts for their children. Its universal themes of gratitude and familial love resonate deeply with audiences, making it a thoughtful present for families to share during the holiday season. Early reviews have described the book as “heartwarming,” “hilarious,” and “a timeless addition to children’s literature.”The success of I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus also highlights Erin Shular’s commitment to inspiring children’s imaginations while fostering empathy and appreciation for loved ones. Readers have praised the book not only for its engaging story but also for its vibrant illustrations, which bring the whimsical tale to life.As I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus continues to make waves in the world of children’s literature, its message of gratitude and the joy of togetherness remains timeless—a perfect reminder of what truly matters during the holiday season.Available on Amazon, this book is a thoughtful gift for any child’s stocking or bedtime collection. For more information about Erin Shular and I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus, visit https://erinshular.com/ About the AuthorErin is an acclaimed children’s author whose stories capture the magic of imagination and the joy of family. Inspired by her own experiences as a parent, Erin crafts heartwarming tales that resonate with kids and parents alike. Through her books, Erin invites readers to explore vibrant adventures, celebrate unique bonds, and embrace the beauty of storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.