SECU Kicks Off Statewide Beautification Initiative with Keep North Carolina Beautiful

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and Keep North Carolina Beautiful (KNCB) recently teamed up for a statewide beautification initiative, which kicked off with a litter pickup event along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in High Point. The effort brought together local affiliate Keep High Point Beautiful and SECU volunteers whose work will help prevent litter from traveling to community drinking water sources and help avoid health hazards for residents and wildlife.

This was the first in a series of service projects hosted by SECU and KNCB. More events will take place in the coming months in support of other statewide KNCB affiliates.

“Being in communities demonstrating the credit union philosophy of People Helping People® through volunteerism is at the heart of SECU,” said SECU Chief Administrative Officer Sara Trexler. “We are so pleased to be working with Keep North Carolina Beautiful to help improve the quality of life for the people of our state.”

“Keep High Point Beautiful and the City of High Point were excited to partner with State Employees’ Credit Union and Keep North Carolina Beautiful to spend a morning focused on litter removal in High Point,” said Keep High Point Beautiful Program Manager Rebecca Coplin. “Our combined efforts along MLK Jr. Drive were certainly impactful and rewarding for the group and the community at-large. We were so grateful for this opportunity!”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with State Employees’ Credit Union on this impactful initiative,” said Keep NC Beautiful Executive Director Kyle Prairie. “Their support and dedication to the environment and building community align perfectly with Keep North Carolina Beautiful’s mission to enhance our state’s natural beauty. This partnership demonstrates the power of community and shared values in creating a cleaner, healthier North Carolina.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $57 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

About Keep NC Beautiful

Founded in 1967, Keep North Carolina Beautiful (KNCB) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of North Carolina. Through hands-on programs, community partnerships, and education initiatives, KNCB empowers citizens to take active roles in environmental stewardship. The organization focuses on litter prevention, beautification, and sustainable practices that improve quality of life for all North Carolinians. With a network of local affiliates and collaborative projects, KNCB supports efforts that protect the state’s natural resources, from the mountains to the coast. For more information about Keep North Carolina Beautiful and how you can get involved, visit www.keepncbeautiful.org.

