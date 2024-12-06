JUSPAY Establishes European Hub in Dublin, Accelerating Global Expansion

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSPAY, a leading provider of next-generation payment solutions for enterprises and banks, has announced the opening of a new office in Dublin, Ireland. This marks a significant milestone in the company's international expansion, reflecting its commitment to a growing European customer base. Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, this move underscores JUSPAY's dedication to supporting clients and partners across regions.

Backed by top-tier investors such as SoftBank, Accel, and VEF, JUSPAY provides full-stack orchestration, checkout experience, 3DS authentication, payments infrastructure, and value-added services for enterprise merchants, as well as end-to-end payments acceptance and real-time payments infrastructure for leading banks. Headquartered in Bangalore, 'India’s Silicon Valley’, JUSPAY already supports market-leading clients across the globe, processing more than 175Mn transactions daily, at 99.999% reliability, with over $670Bn in annual total processed volume.

For merchants, specifically, JUSPAY solves for growing payments diversity and complexity by offering a unified, open-source global payments infrastructure. This ‘HyperSwitch’ solution has already been adopted by industry-leading clients in Europe, as merchants seek to leverage truly agnostic, client-centric solutions. JUSPAY is committed to enhancing and expanding the value-added services of HyperSwitch, from cost observability to end-to-end reconciliation, so as to democratise access to advanced payment solutions for businesses across the globe.

Over the next three years, JUSPAY plans to expand its Dublin team to 30+ professionals, focusing on serving and broadening its customer base of enterprise merchants and tech-forward banks across Europe, as well as internationally.

“Dublin’s thriving tech ecosystem, combined with access to global clients and world-class talent, makes it the perfect location for JUSPAY's European expansion,” said Sheetal Lalwani, COO and Co-Founder of JUSPAY. “We are excited to contribute to the ecosystem while driving growth with new and existing clients and partners.”

“Having started my own payments career in Dublin, to which I’ve recently returned after a decade-plus leading fintech and banking solutions in Asia, I’m delighted that we’ve selected Ireland as our launchpad for Europe. I personally know the caliber of talent, clients, and partners here - with which we can drive the next generation of payments infrastructure solutions,” said James Lloyd, Senior Director (International) at JUSPAY.

With a team of nearly 1,200 people, and a singular focus on solving payments engineering problems at scale, JUSPAY’s mission includes the application of Artificial Intelligence. Lloyd says: “Our payments observability solution, for example, leverages AI and machine learning to optimise payment processing costs by transforming unstructured, diversified payment reports from multiple sources and formats into a structured, actionable output as analysis and trends - placing more power in the hands of our merchant partners. This is just one example of the ‘next-generation’ solutions that we are deploying for our European clients from our Dublin base.”

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland said: “I am delighted to welcome JUSPAY to Ireland as they announce plans to hire up to 30 employees at the cutting edge of Fintech in Dublin over the coming years. This demonstrates strong confidence in Ireland as a prime location for Indian and Pan-Asian headquartered companies to expand their business into Europe and aligns with IDA’s strategy to secure FDI from a diverse range of markets. I wish JUSPAY every success in the coming months and years as they establish in Ireland.”

About Juspay

Juspay is a global payments infrastructure company that powers payments for leading enterprises, banks, and card schemes around the world. With over a decade of experience in digital payments, Juspay processes over 175 million transactions daily, exceeding an annualized TPV of $670 billion while maintaining an exceptional reliability of 99.999%. Juspay offers a comprehensive product suite that includes orchestration, payouts, seamless authentication, tokenization, fraud management, offers, end-to-end reconciliation, unified analytics and much more. With these solutions, Juspay empowers businesses to achieve superior conversion rates, reduce fraud, optimize costs, and deliver seamless customer experiences at scale.

https://juspay.io/

