Worksport ($WKSP) To Showcase Upcoming Innovations Live on FOX & Friends National TV

Worksport’s AL4 Premium Cover, SOLIS, and COR Systems Scheduled to Take Center Stage in Front of an Audience Projected to Exceed One Million Live Viewers This Weekend

West Seneca, New York, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, is thrilled to announce its upcoming appearance on FOX & Friends, ranked as the nation’s most-watched cable news morning show according to data shared by FOX News. Scheduled for Sunday, December 8th, 2024, at 7:30 AM ET (scheduling changes subject to the studio’s discretion), this marks a pivotal moment for Worksport as it presents its cutting-edge products to millions of viewers nationwide.

The live broadcast will feature Worksport Chief Executive Officer Steven Rossi showcasing the Company’s innovative product lineup, including the premium AL4 tonneau cover, the Solis solar cover, and the COR portable energy system. Two pickup trucks, equipped with these state-of-the-art solutions , will be driven to the FOX Plaza in Manhattan, New York City, offering audiences a first-ever televised glimpse of Worksport’s advanced technology in action.

“This opportunity to present our products on a platform like FOX & Friends is monumental,” said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. “We’re bringing the story of Worksport’s innovation to over a million viewers, while highlighting how our products solve real-world problems. Beyond just this appearance, we see this as a gateway to even greater media exposure, potentially reaching tens of millions more in the future.”

Worksport’s Product Line: Innovation Meets Opportunity

The FOX & Friends segment will focus on Worksport’s current growth story and upcoming innovative product lineup, making this a momentous occasion to connect with viewers during the holiday shopping season. Each product below will be targeting a multi-billion dollar and growing market and will be the key to Worksport’s 2025 growth. Worksport will also offer an exclusive, limited time FOX & Friends discount code for purchases made on the Company’s e-commerce platform, www.worksport.com .

Featured Products:

AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover : Worksport’s upcoming premium four-fold tonneau cover, designed for durability and versatility, expected to have robust demand.



: Worksport’s upcoming premium four-fold tonneau cover, designed for durability and versatility, expected to have robust demand. Solis Solar Cover : Patented solar-powered truck bed cover, capable of charging electric vehicles and powering tools, campsites, and emergency response needs.



: Patented solar-powered truck bed cover, capable of charging electric vehicles and powering tools, campsites, and emergency response needs. COR Portable Energy System : Modular, hot-swappable mobile power solution with up to 1,700Wh capacity, designed to function independently or integrate seamlessly with the SOLIS cover, creating a versatile clean-energy microgrid.



FOX & Friends: A Reach Like No Other

FOX & Friends remained cable news’ most-watched morning shows throughout the third quarter of 2024. The channel regularly features high profile special guests, such as President Donald Trump. The weekend show boosts a massive audience, delivering an average of 1.2 million viewers per episode. Worksport’s appearance places its innovative products in front of millions of potential customers, further increasing its brand presence and brand reputability. This national broadcast represents a strategic milestone for Worksport as the Company continues its rapid expansion into new markets. Worksport’s mission to revolutionize the tonneau cover and portable energy sectors is bolstered by this exposure, which is expected to significantly enhance consumer awareness and investor confidence.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the EV sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com . For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

