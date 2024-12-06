Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas carriers, conducted its Annual Meeting of Limited Partners on November 29, 2024, in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:

To re-elect Evangelos Vlahoulis as a Class I Director to serve for a three-year term until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Visit the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: management@dynagaspartners.com

Investor Relations / Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis / Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.