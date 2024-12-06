Franklin Energy Chosen to Lead North Dakota’s IRA-Funded Home Energy Rebate Programs

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a national leader in delivering innovative clean energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, has partnered with the State of North Dakota to implement its statewide Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) and Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) programs.

“Franklin Energy is a nation-leading, integrated provider of comprehensive clean energy solutions, combining unmatched expertise in consulting, implementation, products, and construction,” said Marisa Uchin, Franklin Energy Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “We are excited to utilize our decades of experience in implementation of large-scale energy efficiency programs and user-friendly technology to help North Dakota households transform the comfort and efficiency of their homes, while providing new jobs throughout the state.”

The HER and HEAR programs are funded through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022, the largest investment in reducing carbon pollution in the country’s history. The rollout of the two programs is part of the state’s commitment to ensure a clean and healthy environment for generations of North Dakotan’s, aggressively pursuing the governor’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Through the Home Energy Rebate Programs, North Dakotans will benefit from dramatically reduced costs of installing energy efficient home improvements and lower utility bills for the long-term,” said Lloyd Kass, Franklin Energy Vice President of Strategy and Market Development. “The programs will also provide business growth opportunities for independent North Dakota contractors and bring meaningful economic development to the region.”

The HER program seeks to improve whole-home energy efficiency for single-family homes and multifamily buildings. The HEAR program provides equipment and appliance rebates for low-to-moderate income households in North Dakota. Both programs will be widely available, including focused engagement of underserved, rural, and tribal communities.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers end-to-end sustainable energy management solutions through a portfolio of intelligent products and services that lowers costs, reduces carbon waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.

About the North Dakota Department of Commerce Division of Community Services

North Dakota Department of Commerce, Division of Community Services was established to provide technical assistance to local governments and state agencies in the areas of community and rural planning and development, policy research and development, and grant program implementation. Community Services provides the people of North Dakota with effective, efficient and customer-oriented administration of federal and state programs for community development, energy efficiency, and housing.







Kristi Longballa Franklin Energy 775-204-5860 klongballa@franklinenergy.com

