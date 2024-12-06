205 single-story apartment homes coming to Planned Development District in Amherst Township

Independence, Ohio, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc., has started construction on Redwood Amherst, a brand-new neighborhood of single-story apartment homes that will add a desirable residential rental option to Sandstone Development – a Planned Development District in Amherst Township.

Seven different floor plans will be available at Redwood Amherst, most of which will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Phase I of the neighborhood will include 153 apartment homes with the first residents expected to move in by early 2025. Phase II will include approximately 52 units, and timing will be announced at a later date.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, apartment homes by Redwood feature single-story open floor plans, attached two-car garages and private entrances with individual street addresses.

“Redwood Amherst will deliver all the signature design elements and amenities that residents across Ohio have come to love about the Redwood brand,” said Taylor Haley, VP of Property Operations at Redwood. “But we are also incorporating a few new design elements at this neighborhood, including a one-bedroom option along with some upgraded finishes inside and out.”

Apartment homes at Redwood Amherst range from 896 to 1,620 square feet. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments will start at $1,999 and two-bedroom units will start at $2,199.

The Redwood Advantage

Every apartment at Redwood Amherst will feature a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, vaulted ceilings, and extra living space that can be utilized for an office, home gym, or whatever best suits residents’ needs.

Additional amenities will include:

Full-size appliances

Washer and dryer hookups

Large closets

Upgraded finishes and features

Personal patios

Pet-friendly accommodations – residents are permitted up to three pets

Professional on-site management and maintenance teams

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Redwood Amherst is located at 1120 Red Thimbleberry Drive. The convenient location is south of the Ohio Turnpike and east of Route 58 off Oberlin Road and will offer residents easy access to Sandstone Development’s retail options and nearby Dolyk Wood Nature Preserve.

Interested residents can begin the leasing process online. During the construction phase, self-guided tours are available at Redwood Elyria and Redwood Sandusky.

Redwood has developed 18,000+ apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

