Vercel Enters into Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Next Generation of AI-Enabled Developer Tooling and Experience

The collaboration will accelerate generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) products and features on the Vercel platform, most notably v0, an AI-powered web development assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vercel, the leading Frontend Cloud platform, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) with plans to offer Vercel's Developer Experience Platform and Managed Infrastructure services, as well as its generative UI tool, v0.

“By deepening our longstanding partnership with AWS, we are even better positioned to deliver on Vercel’s mission: to enable the world to ship the best products,” said Jen Shumann Chang, VP of Partnerships. “Together with AWS, Vercel is advancing developer experience by integrating AI into product development. Whether it’s an individual creating an app or an enterprise engineering team managing billions in transactions, our frontend cloud with enhanced AI features enables anyone to build and ship smarter, faster, and better.”

This collaboration underscores the value of Vercel and AWS together as a one-stop shop for frontend teams building premier AI experiences. For example, Amazon Bedrock is an officially supported provider for AI SDK, Vercel’s free open-source TypeScript library that gives developers the tools they need to build AI-powered products. Anyone building an AI application using the AI SDK can use Bedrock as a provider and easily switch between models without switching API keys. v0, built using AWS Bedrock, is a 24/7 coding companion that specializes in web technologies and frameworks to help generate functional code and UI from best practices, migrate or debug existing code, or learn to code for the first time. v0 is now available in AWS Marketplace, a tailored online marketplace enabling businesses of all sizes to discover, evaluate, purchase, implement, and manage solutions from AWS Partners.

“AWS is foundational to how Vercel delivers value because Framework-Defined Infrastructure (FDI) utilizes, maximizes, and optimizes AWS usage,” said Chief Technology Officer Malte Ubl. “FDI enables Vercel customers to achieve fast, reliable, and scalable web application delivery, and now we’re extending the same simple, scalable model to AI applications.”

Vercel also recently obtained AWS Retail and Consumer Goods Competencies, reflecting the company’s unique qualifications to help customers transform and accelerate their journey to the cloud. As an AWS Retail and CPG Partner, Vercel is providing customers like Fanatics, Under Armour and Traeger with seamless, cost-efficient, future-ready solutions for modern web applications. Visit vercel.com/partners/aws to learn more.

About Vercel

Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the platform frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and allows you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Adobe, PayPal, Stripe and Under Armour to build dynamic user experiences on the web.

