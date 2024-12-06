Best Pinking Shears (2024): Madame Sew Awarded Top Pinking Shears by Expert Consumers

Recognized for exceptional design, Madam Sew’s pinking shears set the standard for quality, making sewing accessible and enjoyable for all

Boston, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madam Sew’s pinking shears have been awarded Expert Consumers’ Best Pinking Shears for their exceptional design and performance. Known for their commitment to making sewing accessible and enjoyable, Madam Sew’s innovative products continue to set the standard for high-quality, user-friendly tools. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to helping sewing enthusiasts achieve professional-quality results with ease.





Madam Sew pinking shears - create professional finishes with Madam Sew's pinking shears—sharp, durable, and perfect for all sewing projects

Founded by brothers Mark and Richard Fiers, Madam Sew launched with the mission to provide sewers of all levels with premium tools that elevate their craft. With a diverse range of high-performance products, including the popular presser foot set and heat erasable fabric marking pens, the company has expanded its reach to offer specialized accessories such as pinking shears, which earned top honors in Expert Consumers' annual review.





The Essential Tool for Fray-Resistant, Decorative Edges





Pinking shears are a staple in sewing, quilting, and crafting, known for their serrated blades that create a zigzag edge. This distinctive cut not only adds a decorative finish to fabric edges but also prevents fraying, making it an indispensable tool for dressmakers, quilters, and DIY crafters. Madam Sew’s pinking shears stand out due to their ultra-sharp stainless steel blades, ergonomic handles, and durability, designed for precise cuts on a wide range of fabrics, from delicate silks to sturdy tweeds.





Madam Sew’s pinking shears are crafted for ease of use with their soft plastic, ergonomic handles that provide a comfortable grip, even during extended projects. Measuring 9 ¼ inches, these right-handed shears offer precision for finishing fabric edges and trimming seams on woven materials. The durable, stainless steel blades ensure that the shears maintain their sharpness even with regular use, provided they are used exclusively on fabric.

Priced at $20.49, Madam Sew’s pinking shears are a valuable investment for anyone serious about sewing. For added convenience, they are also available as part of Madam Sew’s Sewing Equipment Upgrade Set, which includes essential tools like the Sew Straight Set, Hot Hem Ruler, and the versatile Sewist Magic Wand.





Madam Sew is more than just a product brand – it is a thriving community dedicated to providing tutorials, inspiration, and guidance for sewers of all levels. The company’s extensive selection of tools and accessories, combined with a strong focus on education and customer support, ensures that every sewer can create polished, professional results with confidence.

