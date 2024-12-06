Submit Release
Jordan launches safeguard investigation on safety and protective footwear

The notification indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4.        Point of contact for the investigation

Eng. Maysoon Abu Baker
Director of the National Production Protection Directorate (NPPD)

Tel: +962 6 5629030 ext. (650), (101)
E-mail:   [email protected]
            [email protected]

5.         Deadlines and procedures for importers, exporters and other interested parties to present evidence and their view

(i)         Deadlines and procedures for members and exporters to identify themselves as interested       parties, if so required, to participate in the investigation:

-           Deadline for the identification of the interested parties: 22 Dec 2024
-           Deadline for providing written statements, information, etc. to NPPD: 14 Jan 2025

[..]"

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/JOR/20.

 

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

