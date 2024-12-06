RCP welcomes House of Lords short debate on PAs

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has called on the Leng review to consider the impact of the physician associate (PA) role on training opportunities for resident doctors.

The House of Lords has debated the independent review of physician and anaesthesia associates (the ‘Leng review’), which has been commissioned by the secretary of state for health and social care Wes Streeting. The short debate, tabled by Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle (Green Party), asked the government what the review will cover, and what actions they plan to take in advance of the outcome.

During the debate, peers supported the RCP’s campaign calls for:

The RCP issued a briefing to peers ahead of the short debate.

Yesterday, the General Medical Council (GMC) also published its report on the outcome of its public consultation on the proposed rules, standards and guidance that will govern the regulation of PAs and anaesthesia associates (AAs) when regulation comes into effect. It continues to support locally agreed scope of practice for PAs, saying ‘it is for employers to determine how best to deploy and utilise individuals safely to address local need’.

Senior censor and vice president for education and training Dr Mumtaz Patel, who is acting as RCP president, said:

‘We are delighted that peers in the House of Lords have supported our call for the Leng review to consider the impact of the PA role on training opportunities for resident doctors.

‘The RCP is calling for a national review of postgraduate medical training that looks at how doctors will want to learn and work in the future, and how patient demand is likely to change in the coming years. People are working and training differently, and many doctors are concerned about whether there will be high-quality jobs in the future – we need to understand why, and explore the potential wider impacts on long-term workforce planning. We must value and support our next generation of physicians by listening to what they tell us and taking action to keep them working in the NHS.

‘The RCP believes that PAs can have a limited role working in hospitals if they are supported with proper supervision, professional regulation and a nationally agreed scope of practice. Later this month, we will publish interim guidance on PA scope of practice, supervision, and titles and introductions, as agreed by RCP Council. This guidance will act as a placeholder until the Leng review reports in spring 2025. In the meantime, the RCP will continue to advocate for a nationally agreed ceiling of practice for PAs.’