Weekly Roundup: November 29-December 5, 2024

Posted by Adam Aderton, A. Kristina Littman, and Erik Holmvik, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, on Saturday, November 30, 2024 Posted by Josh Black, Will Arnot, and Miles Rogerson, Diligent Market Intelligence, on Sunday, December 1, 2024 Posted by Vince Buccola (University of Chicago Law School) and Marcel Kahan (New York University School of Law), on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Posted by Andrea L. Eisfeldt (UCLA) and Gregor Schubert (UCLA), on Thursday, December 5, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.