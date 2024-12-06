North Shore resurfacing project seeks public comment on noise variance through Wednesday, Dec. 18

Main, News Posted on Dec 6, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the community of the written input period, open through Wednesday, Dec. 18, for the Department of Health (DOH) Variance Application for Community Noise Control for roadway resurfacing on Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway.

The project is planned for resurfacing along Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway from ʻŌpaeʻula Uka Stream Bridge to Kapuhi Street.

HDOT is planning to conduct construction related activities during nighttime and weekend hours from January 6, 2025, through April 30, 2025. The work schedule is proposed as follows:

Monday – Thursday, nightly 8:30 p.m. – 5 a.m. Friday evening through Saturday morning 8:30 p.m. – 9 a.m. Saturday evening through Monday morning

6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

DOH will accept written public comment on this application through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Constituents that would like to submit written comments, request information, or a copy of the application may reference Variance Application No. V-1252 and mail to:

Indoor and Radiological Health Branch

99-945 Halawa Valley Street

Aiea, Hawaii 96701

Phone: (808) 586-4700

For more information regarding this application, please visit the project page here.

To receive emailed weekly lane closure notifications, please sign up here: HDOT Lane Closure Notices

###