Join us in the IRA Home Rebate program webinar for contractors

Are you a contractor currently working or looking to work in the residential field? The Department of Commerce Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Home Rebate Programs have $165M to help people upgrade their homes through weatherization and high-efficiency appliances, and we need qualified contractors to do the work.

The Qualified Contractor Network, or QCN, will be a statewide list of residential contractors who are qualified to work on IRA home energy rebate projects. Contractors must be members of the QCN to work on these projects. Contractors needed include:

Electricians

Plumbers

HVAC/heat pump technicians

Home insulators and air sealers

Home energy auditors

Join us on January 15, 2024, from 12:30-1:30 pm for a webinar where you will learn how the program works, how you can join the QCN, how people will find out about QCN contractors in their area, what financial incentives are available for contractors and how contractors will get paid.

Register on Zoom and include any questions you would like the Commerce team to answer during the webinar. The webinar recording will be provided to registrants afterward, along with the PowerPoint.

This webinar is best for individual contractors, companies that employ residential contractors, unions that work with residential contractors, community-based organizations interested in supporting this work, and utilities that have similar rebates and programs with contractors.