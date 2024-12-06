CloudDefense.AI Featured in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CSPMs

This recognition by KuppingerCole reinforces our dedication to providing robust, innovative CSPM solutions that empower businesses to secure their cloud environments with confidence.” — Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce that KuppingerCole, a globally recognized analyst firm, has highlighted CloudDefense.AI for its exceptional Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CSPM guide. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge cloud security solutions that help businesses effectively manage their cloud security posture in an increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environment.The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass provides a detailed evaluation of different markets, offering insights into key trends, sub-segments, and the essential capabilities that define effective solutions. It also includes ratings based on the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Methodology, which assesses how well these solutions meet industry expectations. The CSPM report specifically highlights the critical role of CSPM tools in securing hybrid and multi-cloud environments by providing visibility into vulnerabilities, ensuring compliance, and automating risk mitigation.With the CSPM market valued at $10.81 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at 20.2% annually, the importance of CSPM tools has never been more pronounced. As businesses face growing complexities in cloud security, these solutions are becoming indispensable in managing risks and ensuring compliance across cloud infrastructures. CloudDefense.AI's inclusion in the Leadership Compass highlights our leadership in providing real-time risk management, compliance support, and advanced cloud security capabilities tailored to the unique needs of modern enterprises.CloudDefense.AI offers a comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures cloud environments with ease and efficiency. Our SaaS-only solutions are designed for seamless deployment and real-time protection, ensuring your cloud infrastructure is continuously safeguarded against evolving threats. KuppingerCole specifically commended our complete cloud coverage, which secures AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure environments, as well as our proprietary Attack Path detection system, which enables robust threat analysis by identifying and connecting risks, vulnerabilities, and malware.Read the full KuppingerCole feature here If you’re looking for a CSPM solution that excels in securing your cloud infrastructure, ensuring compliance, and providing real-time risk management, CloudDefense.AI is the top choice. For more insights into how our CNAPP can benefit your organization, book a free demo with us today or connect with our team.About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai .

