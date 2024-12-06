BioCellgraft, Inc. begins strategic and comprehensive initiatives working toward OraFyl sales in dentistry for Q1,2025

BioCellgraft, Inc. advances in the choosing of a strategic marketing and distribution partner for the company's highly effective regenerative oral product line.

Oral Health is Overall Health. The greatest thing you can do for yourself is to take care of your mouth. Every tooth in a man's head is more valuable than a diamond.” — BioCellgraft/ Dr. Terri Alani/ Miguel de Cervantes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioCellgraft , Inc. announces the anticipated formalization of an agreement with Straumann USA, a division of Straumann Group Brands, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. With wholly owned subsidiaries such as Neodent, Anthogyr, Medentika and ClearConnect, Straumann's global dental product sales revenues are in excess of $2 billion, with the US market revenues contributing to approximately one-third of that total.BioCellgraft will bring to market its regenerative therapy product line, OraFyl, which includes the world's first injectable regenerative soft and hard tissue advancement product for oral health procedures.The product features mixable cellular activating formulations for hard tissue (bone) regeneration along with human amnionic allograft membranes to enhance the recovery of alveolar socket extractions for implant procedures and other soft tissue (gingiva) applications, while also aiding in post-surgical patient compliance.The market size for OraFyl dental applications exceeds $300 million per annum in the US alone. Currently, Straumann Group revenues exceed $2.4 billion (2023) making the company one of the largest and most successful dental implant products company in the world.This initial stage of the BioCellgraft and Straumann Group preliminary venture consists of two parts, with the first being Straumann’s integrated selection process to recruit highly respected periodontists and oral surgeons for implantology. Once these specialists receive Biocellgraft's OraFyl and apply the proven and available regenerative therapy to patients of their choosing, Biocellgraft will have replicated the success of earlier results that the company has consistently achieved, while also receiving first-hand accounting to further document the advanced healing OraFyl lends to the patient experience. These Straumann practitioners will maintain continued communication with patients receiving OraFyl to hear their personal experience with OraFyl’s administration pre and post procedure thus receiving their valuable feedback.Practitioners such as periodontists, implantologists, and oral surgeons as well as general practitioners within Straumann US distribution will soon become intimately familiar with the use and advantages, including ease of use in procedures and superior healing benefits when applying the human placental-based biomaterial of which Orafyl was created. Straumann Group, as a partner with BioCellgraft, Inc, together could soon be offering the first available injectable regenerative oral tissue therapeutic addressing multiple voids present in implant dentistry and overall dental procedures. The US dental implant market is projected to grow from USD $1.5 billion 2024 to USD $3.6 billion 2032, exhibiting an 11.4% growth rate during this time period."Our team has worked diligently over the last 9 months alongside well respected institutions to treat patients needing dental implants that require both soft and hard tissue regeneration to ensure successful procedures. The many completed cases yielded valuable data, case summaries and images demonstrating OraFyl’s efficacy in its use. While we had planned to be at market earlier in 2024, we were convinced that having these collected materials for practitioners and respected dental partners to review were a key component to launching this unique and “one of a kind” regenerative therapies for the dental industry to leverage. That appears to have been a wise decision on our company’s part. We are quite pleased to have gained the prospect of partnering with an exceptional company such as Straumann Group that offers premier dental products, training and education to dental practitioners around the world. Straumann products are of premium quality and grade. For this reason, we are honored to have this opportunity. At Biocellgraft, our team and founders believe that the OraFyl line of Human Placental Derived Connective Tissue Matrices are the best of the best for treating hard and soft tissue voids among indications needing a more efficacious approach thus affording us to confidently state that we are in the best place for establishing a partnership with a company such as Straumann Group." Says, Michael Wilhelm, Founder and EVP of Partnerships and Corporate Relations.BioCellgraft, Inc has also initiated similar conversations, though not yet in advanced stages, with other top-tier dental product companies for the OraFyl product line launch and distribution.Biocellgraft, Inc is a unique research, development and commercialization company focused on regenerative solutions for treating oral maxillofacial indications specifically periodontal indications such as receding gums, black triangles and the support for implant procedures both pre and post. Biocellgraft, Inc has licensed its human connective tissue matrix (HCTM) from Celularity, Inc headquartered in Florham Park, NJ and publicly traded under the symbol CELU on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Biocellgraft, Inc maintains the exclusive rights for the use of the Celularity owned technology in the dental and oral maxillofacial field of treatment and medicine. Celularity currently offers their HCTM under the name of Interfyl and has been successfully utilized to treat thousands of patients for soft and hard tissue applications in orthopedic indications.The Straumann Group is a Swiss company that develops, manufactures, and sells dental implants and related products and services:• ProductsDental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners• ServicesTraining and education, support, and other services to dental practitioners, clinics, and laboratories• DistributionProducts and services are available in more than 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partnersStraumann's mission is to be the most customer-focused and innovative oral care company in the world. The company was founded in 1954 by Reinhard Straumann and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Straumann Holding AG (STMN) became a public traded company in 1998 and its shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.For Additional Information:Contact-Michael Wilhelm, EVP of Corporate and Investor RelationsMwilhelm@biocellgraft.com646-502-5501

