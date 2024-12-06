Let it Snow… Plow Names! Announcing the Snow Plow Naming Contest

The City of Lawrence is inviting residents to embrace their creativity and Lawrence pride by participating in our 2024 Snow Plow Naming Contest! From December 6 through December 13, Lawrence residents can submit their most imaginative, hilarious, or heartwarming snowplow name ideas. This fun, interactive event gives the community a unique opportunity to leave their mark on the hardworking vehicles that keep our streets safe all winter long.

Submissions are open now! Residents can visit lawrenceks.org/snow to submit their favorite name idea through our online submission form. Submissions will close on December 13, so don’t wait! Once all submissions are in, a panel of distinguished judges will sift through the entries to choose the perfect name.

This year, our Blue Ribbon Panel of Judges includes:

Craig Owens, City Manager

Cori Wallace, Director of Communications

Melissa Sieben, MSO Director

Bart Littlejohn, Lawrence City Commissioner

The winning name will be announced on December 20. Our City of Lawrence Central Maintenance Garage team will proudly place the new name on the snowplow for all to see as it hits the streets this winter.

“This contest is a fun and creative way to bring the community together and add a little personality to the important work our snowplows do,” said Melissa Sieben, MSO Director. “We can’t wait to see the clever names our residents come up with!”

Whether you’re inspired by Lawrence landmarks, local culture, or just want to make your neighbors smile, we encourage everyone to participate in this lighthearted celebration of community pride.

How to Participate:

Fill out the online form with your name idea by 11:59 pm on December 13.

Stay tuned as our judges pick the winning name and announce it on Facebook on December 20.

Let’s make this winter season a little brighter with your creative ideas! For more information about the Snow Plow Naming Contest and other snow related things, visit lawrenceks.org/snow.

