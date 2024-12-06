2024 Student Mock Election Results
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
AUGUSTA — In yesterday’s Maine Student Mock Election, student voters selected former President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Angus King, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and Congressman Jared Golden as the top vote-getters. 115 schools had submitted results to the Secretary of State’s office by press time.
|President and Vice President
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Harris, Kamala D./Walz, Tim
|Democratic
|8892
|40.8%
|Oliver, Chase/ter Maat, Mike
|Libertarian
|389
|1.8%
|Stein, Jill/Ware, Rudolph
|Green Independent
|405
|1.9%
|Trump, Donald J./Vance, James D.
|Republican
|11329
|52.0%
|West, Cornel/Abdullah, Melina
|Justice for All
|428
|2.0%
|Other
|332
|1.5%
|U.S. Senator
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Cherry, Jason S.
|Independent
|3250
|16.3%
|Costello, David Allen
|Democratic
|2972
|14.9%
|King, Angus S., Jr.
|Independent
|8647
|43.3%
|Kouzounas, Demi
|Republican
|4786
|23.9%
|Other
|332
|1.7%
|CD 1
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Alcorn, Ethan Weld
|Independent
|2160
|19.4%
|Pingree, Chellie
|Democratic
|4548
|40.9%
|Russell, Ronald C.
|Republican
|4293
|38.6%
|Other
|132
|1.2%
|CD 2
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Golden, Jared Forrest
|Democratic
|4217
|49.3%
|Theriault, Austin
|Republican
|4178
|48.8%
|Other
|164
|1.9%
“Participating in a mock election is an excellent, hands-on way for students to learn about voting and our electoral system,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “Kudos to the Maine educators who make these lessons available and realistic for their students.”
In Maine, 16- and 17-year-olds who are pre-registered to vote may serve as poll workers. Registered voters who will be 18 by Election Day, Tuesday, November 5 may vote in this year’s General Election.
The Secretary’s office will not be asking schools to send ballots to Augusta for a ranked-choice voting tabulation. The office provided information to schools about how they could conduct a mini tabulation locally to simulate what it would look like to re-allocate the second-round votes of the third-place candidate in their school.
Secretary Bellows visited schools across the state in Readfield, Auburn, Paris, Blue Hill, Topsham and Mechanic Falls to speak with students about elections and answer their questions. 141 schools from around the state signed up to receive Mock Election materials from the Secretary of State, but due to local curricula or scheduling needs, some schools may decide to hold their mock elections at another date.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.