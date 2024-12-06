FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

AUGUSTA — In yesterday’s Maine Student Mock Election, student voters selected former President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Angus King, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and Congressman Jared Golden as the top vote-getters. 115 schools had submitted results to the Secretary of State’s office by press time.

President and Vice President Party Votes Percentage Harris, Kamala D./Walz, Tim Democratic 8892 40.8% Oliver, Chase/ter Maat, Mike Libertarian 389 1.8% Stein, Jill/Ware, Rudolph Green Independent 405 1.9% Trump, Donald J./Vance, James D. Republican 11329 52.0% West, Cornel/Abdullah, Melina Justice for All 428 2.0% Other 332 1.5%

U.S. Senator Party Votes Percentage Cherry, Jason S. Independent 3250 16.3% Costello, David Allen Democratic 2972 14.9% King, Angus S., Jr. Independent 8647 43.3% Kouzounas, Demi Republican 4786 23.9% Other 332 1.7%

CD 1 Party Votes Percentage Alcorn, Ethan Weld Independent 2160 19.4% Pingree, Chellie Democratic 4548 40.9% Russell, Ronald C. Republican 4293 38.6% Other 132 1.2%

CD 2 Party Votes Percentage Golden, Jared Forrest Democratic 4217 49.3% Theriault, Austin Republican 4178 48.8% Other 164 1.9%

“Participating in a mock election is an excellent, hands-on way for students to learn about voting and our electoral system,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “Kudos to the Maine educators who make these lessons available and realistic for their students.”

In Maine, 16- and 17-year-olds who are pre-registered to vote may serve as poll workers. Registered voters who will be 18 by Election Day, Tuesday, November 5 may vote in this year’s General Election.

The Secretary’s office will not be asking schools to send ballots to Augusta for a ranked-choice voting tabulation. The office provided information to schools about how they could conduct a mini tabulation locally to simulate what it would look like to re-allocate the second-round votes of the third-place candidate in their school.

Secretary Bellows visited schools across the state in Readfield, Auburn, Paris, Blue Hill, Topsham and Mechanic Falls to speak with students about elections and answer their questions. 141 schools from around the state signed up to receive Mock Election materials from the Secretary of State, but due to local curricula or scheduling needs, some schools may decide to hold their mock elections at another date.

