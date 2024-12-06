FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, November 8, 2024

AUGUSTA — Based on initial results of the first choice votes in the General Election for President (either statewide or in the two congressional districts), U.S. Senate, and Congressional District 1, no further ranked-choice tabulations will be announced for this General Election.

Initial results, based on official results reported by the municipalities since Election Day but which are not yet certified, show Vice President Kamala Harris with 52% statewide and 59% in CD1, former President Donald Trump with 53% in CD2, U.S. Senator Angus King with 51% and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree with 57% in CD1.

Ranked-choice tabulations are conducted when no candidate receives first-rankings on more than 50% of the ballots cast in that election.

Under Maine law, municipalities had yesterday and today to report official results to the Secretary of State’s office. The Secretary of State’s office must send certified results to Governor Janet Mills by Monday, Nov. 25 (20 days after Election Day). Results will be posted to the Secretary of State’s website at that time.

