State Soil Conservation Board Strategic Planning Session - 11.20.24

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 18, 2024) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet for a strategic planning session on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Sure Tech Labs (7501 Miles Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46231).

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.

