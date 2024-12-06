New Sci-Fi Thriller: The Girl Who Reset the Cyber World by Clifford Ratza

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Girl Who Reset the Cyber World , the second book in Clifford Ratza ’s compelling Reset series, catapults readers into a high-stakes future where humanity’s survival hinges on one extraordinary woman’s relentless ingenuity and courage.Set in December 2170, this gripping sequel picks up where the first book left off. NASA has just launched the first manned mission to Mars, a groundbreaking achievement made possible by Electra Kittner’s remarkable intellect. In recognition of her contributions, Electra is assigned additional high-priority projects, including the grueling task of addressing Climate Change—a mission that takes her across the globe, exposing her to unprecedented dangers at every turn. With the help of Indira’s advanced androids, Electra battles threats that test her resourcefulness and resolve.Electra’s personal life proves equally challenging, as the evolving worlds of her clone children demand swift action to prevent catastrophe. However, the relentless pressure of her responsibilities eventually overwhelms even her extraordinary capabilities, leaving her closest confidante, Renee, desperate to find a way to bring her back.Blending advanced technology, societal complexities, and the raw humanity of its protagonist, The Girl Who Reset the Cyber World explores profound themes of resilience, vulnerability, and the delicate balance between human potential and limitations. The novel seamlessly connects with the overarching themes of Ratza’s Lightning Brain series, resonating deeply with readers: no matter how exceptional, everyone faces challenges in a world that often struggles with the truth.About the Author:Clifford Ratza delivers another thought-provoking addition to his Reset series, combining his mastery of science fiction with a sharp philosophical lens. His works inspire readers to embrace their talents and skills with optimism, no matter the challenges they face.Available Now!Dive into a thrilling journey that pushes the boundaries of human resilience and innovation.For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews, please contact:Let me know if you'd like any additional customization!

