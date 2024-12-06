Online Event – Women and Girls’ Access to International Protection: Challenges and Legal Developments

ECRE is organising a webinar on women and girl’s access to international protection.

Title: Women and Girls’ Access to International Protection: Challenges and Legal Developments

Date: Tuesday 10 December

Time: 11.00-12.45 CET (Brussels time)

The webinar is taking place in the framework of the AMAL project which is led by ECRE member organisation France terre d’asile. Its main objective is to provide a platform for experts, legal practitioners and policy-makers to discuss the gendered dimensions of international protection in the EU.

The webinar will try to address the following questions:

How can the serious harm caused by gender-based violence against women be accurately identified and recognised as “persecution” under the Refugee Convention?

How can a gender-sensitive interpretation of each ground in the Refugee Convention be ensured? Specifically, how can interpretation acknowledge the ways in which gender influences the type and motives of persecution or harm experienced?

Can the cumulative effects of gender-based discrimination (e.g. restricted access to income, education, health, labour market and other basic rights), be considered “persecution” due to their severity?

What are the current practices, challenges and good practices on gender-based asylum claims within the EU?

How might the Qualification Regulation impact women and girls’ access to international protection?

What are the implications of recent jurisprudence, particularly the Court of Justice of the EU’s ruling on Afghan women, on gender-based asylum claims?

Click here to read the concept note and latest draft agenda, and here to register your participation (Deadline: Monday 9 December)

For more information about this event, please contact Nilsu Çağla Kaya.