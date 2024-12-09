Electra Vehicles Joins the AWS Partner Network to Deliver Scalable AI-Powered Battery Software Solutions

Electra joins AWS Partner Portal

Electra Vehicles, the leader in AI-powered software for battery tech, announces the publication of its advanced software solutions on the AWS Partner Network

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electra Vehicles , the leader in AI-powered software for battery technology, is thrilled to announce the publication of its advanced software solutions on the AWS Partner Network . This partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) enables Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Providers to seamlessly access Electra’s cutting-edge solutions for battery design, monitoring, optimization, and control directly on the AWS platform.Powered by AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure, Electra’s AI and ML-driven solutions deliver unmatched scalability, accessibility, and security. This collaboration enhances Electra’s ability to address critical industry challenges and drive innovation across energy, e-mobility, and smart city applications.By publishing its solutions on the AWS Partner Network, Electra simplifies the deployment and management of battery tech, empowering customers to:- Design and test new battery technologies with speed and precision, accelerating innovation, decreasing costs, and achieving sustainability goals.- Monitor batteries and control systems in real-time, improving safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.- Optimize battery performance to extend lifespan, reduce costs, and maximize ROI."Joining the AWS Partner Network marks a pivotal milestone in Electra's mission to unlock the full potential of battery technology," said Fabrizio Martini, CEO of Electra Vehicles. "This partnership enables us to enhance the value we deliver to our customers, streamlining their path to achieving exceptional battery efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness—while redefining possibilities in the energy and e-mobility sectors."Together, Electra and AWS are shaping the future of energy storage, providing smarter, sustainable solutions to advance the battery-powered world.Discover more about our solutions on the AWS Partner Network here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=seller-odahnnhggvt74 About ElectraElectra Vehicles is an AI, Cleantech, B2B software company on a mission to unlock the full potential of battery technology, paving the way for a battery-powered world that drives society forward. We deliver value to automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, battery manufacturers, fleet and BESS operators, and other key stakeholders by utilizing innovative AI/ML-enabled technology and advanced data analytics. Our goal is to spearhead positive change, leading toward a sustainable and electric-powered future and mobility!

