U.S. Cleaning Products Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 2.89 Billion by 2030, Report

The U.S. cleaning products market was valued at $1,957.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $2,898.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. cleaning products market generated $1.95 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $2.89 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.Surge in the number of households in the U.S., acceptance of cleaning products, and quick emergence of modern retail shops fuel the U.S. cleaning products market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes in the market hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in sales through online retails creates several market opportunities.📚 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31027 The report segments the U.S. cleaning products market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and states.Based on product type, the brooms segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the brushes segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2030.Based on distribution channel, the big box retailers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourthof the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the dollar stores segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14310 Based on the state, California contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-tenthof the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The US cleaning products market across Oregonis anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Key players of the U.S. cleaning products marketanalyzed in the research include Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, The Libman Company, Weiler Corporation, Perfex Corporation, Carolina Mop Manufacturing Co, Malish Corporation, American Textile & Supply, Inc., Brush Research Manufacturing Co Inc., and Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-game-market-A85196 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-bag-market-A16182

