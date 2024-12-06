Literacy Learning Grant Opportunity Open to Pre-K through Grade 3 Maine School Teams

In the summer of 2024, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) offered educators free access to professional literacy learning through Steps to Literacy modules from the AIM Institute for Learning & Research. Nearly 650 educators completed more than 20,000 hours of professional learning in the science of reading, phonological awareness, phonics, decoding, spelling, language expression, writing, emerging literacy, vocabulary, dyslexia, and English language learning.

In response to overwhelmingly positive feedback from summer participants, and as a result of the Maine DOE’s continued dedication to supporting high-quality, evidence-based literacy instruction in Maine schools, the Maine DOE is pleased to now be offering a new grant program for schoolwide implementation of this effort. This opportunity is designed for school teams who will be provided access to three AIM literacy modules and who will participate in virtual community of practice sessions for six months. That work will help to support literacy leadership and the implementation of the Steps to Literacy best practices in classrooms.

At the completion of this project, each participating school will receive $5,000 for further schoolwide capacity building and implementation of evidence-based literacy practices.

To be eligible for this grant, schools must register a minimum of three staff members, including at least one general education teacher, one special education teacher, and one literacy leader (a specialist, administrator, or lead teacher). This project will prioritize applications from pre-K through grade 3 school teams. A school administrative unit (SAU) with multiple elementary schools applying should complete a separate application for each school.

Special consideration will be given to schools serving populations of students with identified achievement gaps (i.e. those related to race, income, etc.) and with identified reading proficiency achievement gaps, including, but not limited to, special education in a reading-specific learning disability, reading achievement gaps for economically-disadvantaged students, and racial and ethnic populations.

Interested applicants from schools with fewer than three school staff members should please contact Dee Saucier at danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov to discuss options. Future opportunities will be available for educator teams in grades 4-12.

Applications are due Friday, December 20, 2024.

AIM Pathways™ is a unique, interactive digital teacher training platform, designed to deliver research and evidence-based content in the science of reading. Each Steps to Literacy module provides teachers with engaging learning opportunities organized in a “learn, practice, apply” introductory cycle and contains teaching techniques, videos, and printable resources from the comprehensive AIM Pathways courses to develop participants’ understanding and application of new techniques into classroom practice.

The modules offered as a part of this grant project include:

Module 1: Overview of the Science of Reading (nine contact hours)

(nine contact hours) Module 2: Phonological Awareness (seven contact hours)

(seven contact hours) Module 3: Decoding & Spelling (seven contact hours)

To learn more about this literacy module project, you may attend a virtual informational meeting at 3:30 p.m. on December 10, 2024 by registering here. This session will be recorded. Please use this link to complete the Project application.

For additional information, please contact Dee Saucier at danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov.