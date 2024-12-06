Wellness Coach Icy Rolling Spreads Positivity and Empowerment Through Inspiring Health Journey

Icy Rolling’s transition from homelessness, obesity, and adversity to balanced health and business ownership, underlines the critical importance of wellness in everyone’s road to fulfillment.

Haverhill, Massachusetts, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eating healthy, staying active, and remaining fit is no easy feat in today’s fast-paced world. If one isn’t mindful of what’s on their plate and on their mind, poor eating habits, limited physical activity, and mental stressors can take a major toll on their health. Although it may seem like it, serious diet-related conditions aren’t formed overnight. They’re compounded over time, as someone continues on a slow path to deterioration.

Wellness coach and entrepreneur Icy Rolling is no stranger to this slippery slope to rock bottom. Her lowest moments in health–when she was severely obese–coincided with homelessness and other struggles. Losing over 200 pounds was one of the hardest things she’s ever done, but it was also one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

After shedding the weight, Icy’s mindset shifted, and so did her life. Through her collaboration with Total Life Changes, a global health and wellness company, Icy equips others to bravely begin the road to personal growth and fulfillment. The company’s all-natural products are catalysts for physical transformation and Icy’s ongoing encouragement is an additional tool people can leverage to finally reclaim their well-being.

It’s no secret that building new habits takes discipline and commitment. No matter what adverts claim, there’s no shortcut to accomplishing these goals. This is especially true for fitness and health-related ones. The human body needs balance. If one isn’t eating in moderation or prioritizing physical activity, nothing will change. Consistency can only be achieved with a holistic approach. This is what Icy discovered after receiving a wake-up call about her health.

“Six years ago, I was extremely overweight and suffering from multiple conditions because of the strain it put on my body,” Icy says. “I knew my health was deteriorating, but I never took things seriously enough to change until my doctor told me that I would die if I kept living that way.”

The fear Icy felt at that moment was nothing compared to her drive to be more intentional about her life. It was crystal clear what she would be losing if she continued to make excuses. “I lost someone very dear to me because of diet-related diseases and after I realized how near to death I was, it didn’t matter how hard the road to wellness would be. I would do whatever it took to be there for my 22 grandchildren and other loved ones I care for,” Icy says.

Total Life Changes’ teas, dietary supplements, and liquid multivitamins were vital for Icy’s transition to a healthier lifestyle. These additions, along with daily exercise and small changes at the dinner table, helped her recognize the power she held in the fight for a fit body and mind. “I always try to remind people that their wellness journey is a battle with themselves. As long as they care enough about investing in themselves, they’ll be strong enough to overcome any difficulties.”

When Icy speaks with people about her own struggles with weight loss and mental wellness, she emphasizes a give-and-take philosophy. Counting calories and being overly restrictive can damage one’s physical health and deeply scar their view of health. Icy helps people avoid this black-and-white thinking, teaching them how to use proven strategies to do what they never thought was possible.

Icy’s story of resiliency and persistence is just one example of a complete health transformation. It doesn’t represent every nuance of these journeys, but it showcases the inner strength everyone possesses. In times of weakness, this quiet power can be unleashed against any obstacle, shattering seemingly insurmountable barriers. What’s the key to tapping into this hidden fortitude? Self-confidence and a supportive community.











