American Rare Earths to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference December 11th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DENVER, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths ((ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY)), based in Sydney, Australia with a US headquarters in Denver, Colorado, focused on the development of Halleck Creek, in Wyoming, the largest and most sustainable rare earth project in North America, today announced that Chris Gibbs, CEO American Rare Earths will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th, 2024.

DATE: December 11th

TIME: 10 am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/4h5wQv6

Chris Gibbs is available for 1x1 meetings: December 12 and 13th 9:00-5:00 pm EST.

Recent Company Highlights

Halleck Creek is the largest rare earth project in the United States, with a 2.34 billion tonne resource. This unparalleled scale contains enough magnetic rare earths to meet America’s domestic needs for over 100 years and still supply key allies, ensuring long-term resource security for the U.S. and its partners.

With the recent announcement by China to ban exports of critical minerals to US, American Rare Earths’ Halleck Creek project is poised to transform the nation’s critical mineral supply chain. The Halleck Creek project has garnered significant support, reflecting its strategic importance:

- $7.1 million in funding from the State of Wyoming, demonstrating local commitment to reshoring critical minerals.

- Received a Letter of Interest from EXIM Bank, outlining potential debt funding of up to $456 million for the construction phase, supporting domestic production under the Make More in America Initiative.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) owns Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. which is focused on the development of the Halleck Creek Project, WY. It also owns La Paz, AZ rare earth deposit. Both can potentially become the largest and most sustainable rare earth projects in North America. The Company is developing environmentally friendly and cost-effective extraction and processing methods to meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of (REEs) elements to help ensure a renewable future.

CONTACTS:

American Rare Earths

Susan Assadi

Media Relations North America

(347) 977-7125

sassadi@americanree.com

Beverly Jedynak

Investor Relations North America

(312) 943-1123

Beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

