Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Registering CAGR of 29.7% | The Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Reach USD 47 Billion by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is designed to improve uptime and business agility while reducing operational costs and complexity. In addition, it brings management simplicity with a centralized console that allows businesses to control and scale branch networks. Furthermore, it provides the flexibility to connect any carrier-independent WAN to increase bandwidth availability and reliable connectivity cost-effectively. As more businesses are becoming reliant on internet connectivity for business-critical and cloud applications, SD-WAN is serving as a necessity.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09562 In addition, software-defined wide area network solutions with integrated artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) have emerged as the key to automating manual tasks. AIOps can help IT teams with anomaly detection, event correlation, and root cause analysis, allowing administrators to easily pinpoint issues and speed up response times for problem remediation. Moreover, surge in adoption of SD-WAN solutions with integrated AIOps capabilities will help organizations to continuously scale and simplify operations, which is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the software-defined wide area network market forecast. Furthermore, the next-generation SD-WAN solution enables all branch services, including networking, security, and voice services to be delivered from the cloud. A secure SD-WAN connection gives organizations the surety that branch locations are protected from threats and provides optimal performance for end users.key trends shaping the SD-WAN market:1. Acceleration of Adoption:• SD-WAN adoption has been on the rise across various industries due to its ability to optimize network traffic, improve application performance, and reduce costs.• Many organizations are transitioning from traditional MPLS-based networks to SD-WAN due to its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.2. Increased Cloud Integration:• As businesses move more of their applications and data to the cloud, SD-WAN solutions are becoming increasingly integrated with cloud services.• SD-WAN can provide direct, secure, and optimized connections to cloud applications, improving performance and user experience.3. Security Enhancements:• Security is a top concern for SD-WAN deployments, leading to the integration of more advanced security features.• Next-generation firewalls, encryption, and threat intelligence are being built into SD-WAN solutions to provide comprehensive security without compromising performance.4. Growth in Managed SD-WAN Services:• Many enterprises are opting for managed SD-WAN services offered by service providers.• Managed services simplify deployment, monitoring, and maintenance, allowing organizations to focus on their core business activities.5. Edge Computing and IoT Support:• The rise of edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the need for SD-WAN solutions that can support distributed architectures.• SD-WAN can optimize connectivity for edge devices, improve data processing at the edge, and enhance overall IoT network efficiency.6. Multi-Cloud Connectivity:• Businesses are increasingly adopting a multi-cloud strategy, using services from different cloud providers.• SD-WAN enables efficient and secure connectivity to multiple cloud platforms, offering organizations flexibility in choosing cloud services based on their needs.7. AI and Automation:• AI and machine learning are being integrated into SD-WAN solutions to provide intelligent traffic steering, predictive analytics, and automated network management.• These technologies help optimize network performance, identify and mitigate potential issues, and improve overall efficiency.8. Focus on User Experience:• SD-WAN solutions are evolving to prioritize user experience by ensuring consistent application performance across distributed locations.• Quality of Service (QoS) features, application-aware routing, and real-time monitoring contribute to a seamless user experience.9. Global Expansion:• The SD-WAN market is witnessing significant growth globally, with organizations of all sizes and across various sectors adopting SD-WAN solutions.• Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are experiencing particularly strong demand for SD-WAN due to the benefits it offers in optimizing WAN performance.10. Standardization Efforts:• Industry organizations and standards bodies are working on developing standards and best practices for SD-WAN deployments.• This standardization aims to ensure interoperability between different SD-WAN solutions and improve overall industry maturity.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09562 Digitalization has become one of the key topics for competitiveness in the fourth industrial revolution. Thus, network devices and applications come in all shapes and sizes and are capable of a variety of different functions and applications. However, many legacy devices are gradually becoming incompatible with newer technologies and maintaining them, which hampers the growth market. Furthermore, SD-WAN implementation reduces the footprint of on-premises hardware, which decreases the maintenance costs and downtime. Moreover, upgrading the services to newer versions becomes easier. By enabling the easy addition of future applications and services through software, rather than hardware, businesses can save on time and maintenance. Therefore, these factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the software-defined wide area network industry growth during the forecast period.Based on components, the global SD-WAN market share was dominated by the solution segment in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. Owing to advances in technologies enabling SD-WAN solution to transform industries globally, such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom sector segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global software-defined wide area network market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. owing to the surge in need for improvement and optimization of infrastructure among telecom operators and continuous innovation in the IT & telecom sector. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 37.8% from 2022 to 2031. The adoption of SD-WAN solution in this sector improves the digital transformation roadmap that is reliable, secure, scalable, and it allows to provide improved customer experience and enhance performance.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09562 Region-wise, North America dominated the software-defined wide area network market size in 2021. Adoption of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience is expected to fuel the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Surge in digitalization toward business operation, is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market in Asia-Pacific region.Leading Market Players: -• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,• Cisco Systems, Inc.,• Oracle Corporation,• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,• Nokia Corporation,• VMware, Inc. ,• NEC Corporation ,• Dell, Inc.,• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,• Juniper Networks, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-wide-area-network-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Asia-Pacific platform engineering services market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-platform-engineering-services-market-A109437 2. Industry 4.0 Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industry-4-0-market 3. Commercial Robots Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-robots-market-A53431 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.