Yvonne van der Laan honored with 2024 Winthrop-Sears medal

HOUSTON, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that Yvonne van der Laan, executive vice president of circular and low carbon solutions (CLCS), has been awarded the prestigious Winthrop-Sears medal by The Chemists' Club. The accolade was presented during the annual Egg Nog Gala held in New York City on Dec. 5. Established in 1970, the Winthrop-Sears medal recognizes individuals whose entrepreneurial achievements have contributed to the vitality of the chemical industry and the betterment of humanity.

"I am proud to accept this medal on behalf of my wonderful colleagues at LyondellBasell," remarked van der Laan during the annual ceremony. "While they may not be here with us tonight, I want them to know this award is a celebration of their invaluable contributions to sustainable innovation."

Van der Laan, a seasoned industry leader, has positioned LYB as a pioneer in unlocking the value of waste and promoting a circular economy for plastics through innovation. One of the company's notable advancements is the proprietary MoReTec technology, an advanced recycling process with an 80% plastic-to-plastic yield*, low energy intensity and the capability to operate on 100% renewable electricity. LYB recently laid the foundation for the first commercial-scale MoReTec unit at its Wesseling plant in Germany, which is expected to start operations in 2026.

“Our investment in the MoReTec technology demonstrates our significant work to lead the transition toward a more circular economy," she added. "We are building a competitive advantage in the undersupplied market for sustainable, low carbon solutions to create value for our customers and shape the future for our industry."

“Yvonne’s achievements are a testament to the dedication and pioneering spirit of LyondellBasell in sustainable innovation,” said Dr. Roland Stefandl, president of The Chemists’ Club. “The Winthrop-Sears medal recognizes those who positively impact society through chemistry, and Yvonne exemplifies this, demonstrating LyondellBasell’s leadership in advancing essential lower-carbon solutions.”

Since its establishment in 2022, the LYB CLCS business has been building a robust network for global supplies of recycled and renewable feedstocks, along with sortation and mechanical recycling capabilities. Recent acquisitions, including the solvent-based recycling company APK in Germany and a mechanical recycling facility in Jurupa Valley, California, further strengthen the company's commitment to circular and low carbon solutions.

*Yield depends on the quality of the waste plastic feedstock and is defined as the percentage of waste plastic (with >85% polyolefin feed) converted into usable products (pyrolysis oil and gas).

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management of LyondellBasell which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to meet our sustainability goals, including the ability to increase production of recycled and renewable-based polymers to meet our targets and forecasts, and reduce our emissions and achieve net zero emissions by the time set in our goals; our ability to build a profitable circular and low carbon solutions business; and the successful construction within the anticipated timing, and operation of the facilities described in this release. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

