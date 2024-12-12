Brief Summary, Who Is Reading It, Availability, About the Author

Life is truly about who one is internally amid continually changing circumstances. All relationships are precious, all relationships are limited, all relationships end. All relationships endure” — Merrie H. Reagan

COHASSET, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Flashes: A Memoir- Timeless literary journey-national, local, personal, and animal figures- universal themes.Released in a second edition, Life Flashes: A Memoir is a unique, stimulating, and thought-provoking work that was written in diary form over fourteen years-2007 to 2021-under pen name Merrie H. Reagan. It is a genre bending combination of biography, history, memoir, and spiritual commentary.Brief SummaryThe book entails author interactions with national, local, personal, and animal figures. It is an account of recovery beyond illness, unemployment, and broken relationships. It is testament demonstrating that Divine love remains amid and beyond life circumstances. While being written, the book manuscript was regularly sprinkled with good humor.Who Has Been Reading ItLife Flashes: A Memoir is a book for anyone over the age of 12 who enjoys nonfiction reading or is interested in exploring or re-examining non-fiction work. A twelve-year-old boy bought two copies of the book, one for him and one for his mother. A forty-year-old man who said he does not like to read memoir read the first two pages of Life Flashes: A Memoir and then purchased the book. A sixty-year-old reader bought the book for his mother: Mom is over ninety years and continues to love reading.Life Flashes: A Memoir is a book for people who want to undergo literary travel with the author and additional fellow human beings from varying walks of life. It is a book for people who want to experience their life story as what it truly is-an irreplaceable masterpiece. World renowned author, historian and biographer David McCullough, who passed away last year, endorsed the book in a letter he wrote to Ms. Reagan.AvailabilityAvailable on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For interviews, reviews, copies, or additional information go to merriehreagan.comAbout the AuthorMs. Reagan is a debut author, who enjoys writing, reading, ballroom dancing, home making, and yard work.

