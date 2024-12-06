Explosive Growth Ahead: Wearable Technology Market to Reach USD 152.82 Billion by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable technology market is expected to grow from USD 70.30 billion in 2024 to USD 152.82 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of next-generation displays in wearable devices is expected to fuel the wearable technology market growth. The growing consumer preference for sleek and compact devices for fitness and healthcare applications and the rising popularity of IoT and connected devices will accelerate the market growth. Augmented reality integration in wearables enhances immersive, context-aware experiences. Hands-free banking and payments enhance convenience and security for customers in the wearable technology industry.

Download PDF Brochure

Top Wearable Technology Companies

Apple Inc. (US),

Garmin Ltd. (US),

SAMSUMG (South Korea),

Sony Group Corporation (Japan),

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China),

LG Electronics. (South Korea),

Alphabet Inc. (US),

Microsoft (US), and many others.

Key Market Dynamics in the Wearable Technology:

DRIVER : : Rising popularity of connected IoT devices

: : Rising popularity of connected IoT devices RESTRAINT : Issues related to security and data protections

: Issues related to security and data protections OPPORTUNITY : Burgeoning demand for healthcare wearables

: Burgeoning demand for healthcare wearables CHALLENGES: Unaddressed regulatory issues and vulnerability of healthcare information

Attractive Opportunities in the Wearable Technology Market

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing growth prospects of next-generation displays in wearable devices.

The wearable technology market for AI-powered segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Product launches are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the next five years.

The market growth in North America can be attributed to significant developments, particularly in consumer electronics and healthcare applications.

Request Sample Report

Wearable Technology Market Segmentation:

Smartwatches segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

In the wearable technology market, a smartwatch is similar to a wristwatch or any other time-keeping device. Almost all smartwatches have Bluetooth and wireless connectivity, connecting the smartphone of the wearer to the smartwatch.

Consumer electronics segment captured largest share of wearable technology market in 2023

Consumer electronics hold major dominance over wearable technology due to the perfect integration of technological advancements, alterations in lifestyles and habits, and, most importantly, modifying the behavior of consumers. Smarter devices such as activity trackers, smart watches, and wireless earphones have advanced beyond the status of gadgetry and have become necessary equipment for daily life with their deep-rooted sustenance.

India to exhibit highest CAGR in Asia Pacific wearable technology market during forecast period

India is one of the biggest markets for wearables, with domestic players such as Boat and Noise targeting the same position as global players such as Apple Inc. and Samsung. Many of these home-grown brands have capitalized on feature-loaded smartwatches and fitness bands priced attractively in the domestic market. By understanding local tastes in-depth, they design their products as per the mass’s requirements, especially catering to the Indian consumer base, which is of large size.

Inquiry Before Buying

Recent Developments of Wearable Technology Market

In September 2024 , Imagine Marketing Limited (India) expanded its partnership with Google (US) to integrate its Landmark Sales platform with Google’s system, streamlining workflows for linear, streaming, and on-demand ad campaigns.

, Imagine Marketing Limited (India) expanded its partnership with Google (US) to integrate its Landmark Sales platform with Google’s system, streamlining workflows for linear, streaming, and on-demand ad campaigns. In August 2024 , Airtel India (India) announced a content partnership with Apple Inc. (US) to provide exclusive offers for Apple Music and Apple TV+ to Airtel customers in India.

, Airtel India (India) announced a content partnership with Apple Inc. (US) to provide exclusive offers for Apple Music and Apple TV+ to Airtel customers in India. In July 2024, MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) and Xiaomi (China) collaborated to officially open their joint lab at Xiaomi’s Shenzhen R&D Center.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.