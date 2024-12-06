Computational Biology Market Exploded to Reach USD 25.46 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.80% | SNS Insider

Computational Biology Market

Computational Biology Market Headed For Rapid Growth By Integrating Genomics, AI Technology And Big Data Analytics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Computational Biology Market is expected to grow at a tremendous rate, with a value of USD 6.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.46 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.80% from 2024 to 2032.The rapid growth of the computational biology market has emerged as a game-changer transformation of the way scientists can analyze complex biological systems, especially in genomics. In the field of oncology and rare disease research, 65% of cancer-related studies and 80% of rare disease studies utilize genomics to detect mutations that result in genetic alterations, improved diagnosis, and personalized treatments. Precision medicine has revolutionized American hospitals, with 90% of hospitals adopting the system, and the workforce expands by 12% yearly to accommodate the rising needs.Further substantial investments include USD 3.5 billion from the National Institutes of Health and USD 1.5 billion for the All of Us Research Program which will further show the government's commitment to advancing genomic research. Computational biology has transformed the pharmaceutical industry by fast-tracking drug discovery processes, hence saving a lot of costs and time compared to traditional discovery. By modeling biological pathways, researchers are identifying novel drug targets for complex diseases like cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, driving the development of precision therapeutics.Get a Free Sample Report of Computational Biology Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4516 Key Computational Biology Market Players:F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdIllumina Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Dassault SystèmesGenedata AGChemical Computing GroupSchrodinger Inc.Certara Inc.Insilico MedicineNimbus TherapeuticsCompugen Ltd.GNS HealthcareEvotec SEGenomatica Inc.3BioMed and other key players.Advances In Bioinformatics Tools And Artificial Intelligence (AI) Are Driving The Computational Biology MarketSolutions such as BLAST and Bioconductor allow for efficient data analysis in increasingly complex biological datasets. AI improves prediction models for drug interactions, protein folding, and genetic sequencing and delivers faster and more accurate results. Cloud computing also allows for big data analysis without increasing costs and time taken. Integration of next-generation sequencing technologies has made advanced bioinformatics tools an absolute necessity to further assert the role of computational biology in modern science and medicine.Segment AnalysisBy Service:The Software Platforms segment dominated in 2023 with a 40% market share, driven by the demand for molecular modeling, sequence analysis, and systems biology tools. Leading platforms like Thermo Fisher Scientific's Ion Torrent Software Suite and Illumina's BaseSpace have empowered researchers in genomics and proteomics. The rising complexity of biological data and the growth of personalized medicine have further fueled the segment's prominence. Meanwhile, the databases segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2024–2032 and address the burgeoning need for structured biological data storage and retrieval as NGS and genomics move forward.By End-user:The Industrial segment dominated 59% of the market in 2023, with pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Pfizer and Roche. Computational biology accelerates drug discovery timelines and costs by predicting models and simulating clinical trials. The academic & research segment is expected to grow considerably due to increased adoption of computational tools for genomic and proteomic research. Universities make use of platforms like Thermo Fisher Scientific's bioinformatics software to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and disease modeling.Need any customization research on Computational Biology Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4516 Key Market SegmentsBy ServiceDatabasesInfrastructure & HardwareSoftware PlatformsBy ApplicationDrug Discovery & Disease Modelling- Target Identification- Target Validation- Lead Discovery- Lead OptimizationPreclinical Drug Development- Pharmacokinetics- PharmacodynamicsClinical TrialsComputational GenomicsComputational ProteomicsOthersBy End-UserAcademic & ResearchIndustrialRegional InsightsNorth America dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 45% based on significant R&D investment and also an extraordinarily strong biotechnology ecosystem. Industry leaders like Thermo Fisher Scientific, IBM Watson Health, and so forth enable innovation at the genomics and drug discovery levels. The government's precision medicine programs, along with others, further strengthen its hold over the region.The Asia-Pacific region is set to be the fastest growing region from 2024-2032, driven by enhanced healthcare investments, including advancements in biotechnology for the China, India and Japan regions. Local partnerships with international companies are catalyzing progress in disease modeling and drug discovery. Companies such as WuXi AppTec and Infosys are continuing to grow their bioinformatics and computational biology offerings, building on regional growth.Recent Market DevelopmentsMay 2023: Roche establishes the Institute of Human Biology, a multidisciplinary initiative that harnesses biology, technology, and data science for breakthroughs in drug discovery and personalized medicine. The IHB is a bridge between academia and industry, focusing on cutting-edge research for complex diseases.April 2023: Insitro released a new computationally-based platform to boost research in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, which uses advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate the disease's progression in order to streamline therapeutic discoveries for this critical condition.Buy Full Research Report on Computational Biology Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4516 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Computational Biology Market by Service8. Computational Biology Market by Application9. Computational Biology Market by End-User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. 