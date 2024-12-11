Premium Painting Unveils New Digital Presence Marking Two Decades of Twin Cities Excellence

Premium Painting Logo Cabinet Painting Minneapolis Exterior Painting Minneapolis Interior Painting Minneapolis Owner of Premium Painting, Jade Erhart

Premium Painting unveils new website and brand identity, marking 20 years of faith-driven service and craftsmanship under founder Jade Erhart's leadership.

As a follower of Jesus, I've always believed in working 'with all my heart, as working for the Lord,' and this principle guides everything we do, including how we present ourselves digitally.” — Jade Erhart

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Painting , a faith-driven painting contractor serving the Twin Cities since 2004, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website and refreshed brand identity, marking a significant milestone in the company's 20-year journey of service to the Minneapolis-St. Paul community.Founded by University of Minnesota graduate and father of six Jade Erhart, Premium Painting's digital transformation reflects the company's evolution from a small local business to one of the Twin Cities' most trusted names in residential and commercial painting services. The new website, premiumpainting-msp.com, serves as a comprehensive resource for homeowners while embodying the company's core values of faith, integrity, and craftsmanship."This digital transformation represents more than just a new website," said Jade Erhart, founder and owner of Premium Painting. "It's a reflection of our company's journey and our commitment to serving our community with the same dedication and attention to detail we've maintained since 2004. As a follower of Jesus, I've always believed in working 'with all my heart, as working for the Lord,' and this principle guides everything we do, including how we present ourselves digitally."The newly launched website features an intuitive design that showcases Premium Painting's comprehensive service offerings, including:Interior and exterior residential paintingCabinet refinishing and wood stainingInterior enamelingWallpaper removalLight commercial painting servicesThe site also includes detailed information about the company's service areas across the Twin Cities metro area, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina, Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Lakeville, and Maple Grove.A standout feature of the new digital presence is the project gallery, which showcases the company's craftsmanship and attention to detail across various residential and commercial projects. The website also includes a comprehensive resources section with tips and ideas for homeowners, reflecting Premium Painting's commitment to education and transparency in their service approach."Our new digital presence aligns with our mission to provide Minneapolis homeowners and businesses with the highest quality painting services through exceptional craftsmanship and transparent communication," Erhart explained. "We've created a platform that not only showcases our work but also serves as a valuable resource for our clients."The website's development prioritized user experience, making it easier for Twin Cities residents to:Learn about specific painting services and techniquesView detailed project galleriesAccess painting tips and maintenance guidesRequest free estimatesConnect with the Premium Painting teamPremium Painting's process ensures every project meets the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction, reflecting Erhart's background in graphic design and his keen eye for detail. Their systematic approach to project management includes thorough consultation and planning, meticulous preparation, professional execution, and detailed final walkthroughs."As we continue to grow and serve the Twin Cities community, our focus remains on delivering value that goes beyond aesthetics," said Erhart. "Whether it's through our website or our painting services, we're committed to creating positive, lasting experiences for every client we serve."The company's refreshed digital presence comes at a time of continued growth for Premium Painting, which has established itself as a leader in the Twin Cities' painting industry through its commitment to quality, integrity, and customer service. The new website and brand identity position the company for continued success while maintaining its founding principles of faith-driven service and excellence.About Premium PaintingFounded in 2004 by Jade Erhart, Premium Painting is a locally owned and operated painting contractor serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. With over two decades of experience, the company specializes in residential and light commercial painting services, combining skilled craftsmanship with a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. Guided by faith and dedication to quality, Premium Painting has transformed countless homes and businesses across the Twin Cities, earning a reputation for excellence, integrity, and reliable service.For more information about Premium Painting or to schedule a free estimate, visit premiumpainting-msp.com or call (612) 223-6161.

