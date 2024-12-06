Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io has announced the establishment of the MEME Gateway Grant, a $50M initiative in collaboration with major blockchain networks and their ecosystem funds. This comprehensive empowerment plan supports top-tier meme creators and community development, providing resources ranging from promotion to practical application. The goal is to foster an environment where creators, developers, and users thrive, driving the growth of the meme ecosystem.

Empowering Creators and Enhancing Meme Utility

High-quality meme creators and developers are at the heart of the ecosystem’s vitality. Gate.io will provide strong marketing support to ensure the most innovative meme projects receive the attention they deserve. Additionally, liquidity support will be offered to meme developers to scale their projects, fostering growth and innovation.

Gate.io is committed to supporting memes with real-world applications, particularly consumer-oriented memes, to expand their role in practical scenarios and enhance their market value. As part of this initiative, Gate.io will promote meme payment solutions and develop offline payment channels to make memes more practical in everyday life.

Unlocking the Value of IP: Reimagining Cultural Legends

The value of intellectual property (IP) in the meme ecosystem is undeniable, especially animal-themed IPs. Gate.io will support animal-themed games and fan platforms, such as Dogecoin, one of the most widely circulated assets globally. Recognized as the largest IP in the meme space, Dogecoin’s listing on Gate.io was a gateway for Web2 users entering Web3. Similarly, Pepe, the second-largest IP, holds immense potential for shaping the Web3 ecosystem.

Memes represent not just viral content but also an emerging culture that resonates deeply with users worldwide. By fostering a healthy meme culture, Gate.io aims to build a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem.

Gate Pilot: Fueling Meme Innovation, from Creativity to Charity

Gate Pilot is a new initiative designed to support meme launchpads and meme traders on blockchain networks. It provides services such as marketing support for emerging meme projects, helping them gain traction in the market.

Gate.io is also integrating memes with social responsibility by supporting meme-related charitable projects, fostering community engagement, and demonstrating memes’ potential to drive positive societal change.

Gate Pilot will accelerate and enhance the listing and review process for new Meme projects. By reinforcing project selection and early-stage planning, it ensures that only the highest-quality Meme projects are launched, offering users stricter preliminary evaluations to maximize the protection of their interests.

Additionally, Gate.io will focus more on promoting Meme user-centered trading activities, providing abundant trading opportunities and reward mechanisms. This will allow every participating user to gain greater benefits and returns while fully tapping into the potential value of Meme projects.

Gate.io’s mission is to lead the meme sector by combining innovation, community engagement, and practical applications. Through these initiatives, Gate.io will empower meme creators, developers, and users, driving the flourishing of meme tokens and creating a vibrant and culturally rich meme ecosystem.

