Cancer Diagnostics Market registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, CO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the cancer diagnostics market is attributed to increase in prevalence of cancer across the globe. Furthermore, rise of technological advancements related to cancer diagnostics and increase in geriatric population are the other factors that contribute to the growth of the market.As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cancer Diagnostics Market was pegged at $168.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $280.59 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11701 Increase in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer, and surge in number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries drive the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. However, risk of high radiation exposure by the use of CT scanners and high cost associated with diagnostics imaging systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of diagnostic approaches for various cancer mutations is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Cancer diagnostics include the combination of processes that are used for identifying proteins, various biomarkers, and some signs that help in detecting the presence of a cancerous tumor. There are various methods through which diagnosis of cancer can be achieved, which include imaging, tumor biopsy, laboratory tests (including tests for tumor markers), endoscopic examination, surgery, or genetic testing.Furthermore, efficient diagnostic testing is used to ensure the existence of illness, monitor the progression of the disease, and review the treatment outcomes.Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11701 On the basis of end use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2028.The global cancer diagnostics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.The global cancer diagnostics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare), Qiagen N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Thermo Fisher Scientific., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

