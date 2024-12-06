Flat Glass Market estimated to reach US$248.456 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.65%

The global flat glass market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between US$184.99 billion in 2025 to US$248.456 billion in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global flat glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$248.456 billion in 2030.Flat glass is a form of glass that is manufactured in the shape of a sheet. It is also known as plate glass or sheet glass. Flat glass offers key applications across multiple industries, like automotive, manufacturing, and construction among others. In the construction sector, flat glass is generally used in windows and doors, and in even building outer faced. The flat glass helps increase the natural light in the building structure. The flat glass also offers key applications in the global energy and power sector. In the energy and power industry, flat glass is commonly used as a protective layer for solar panels , which helps in the generation of clean and renewable energy. It also reduces the heating cost of buildings, as it allows warmth and light to enter the building, whereas restricts the entry of rain, wind, and exterior sounds.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-flat-glass-market The product segment of the global flat glass market is categorized into basic float, laminated, tempered, insulating, and others. Under the product segment of the global flat glass market, the laminated flat glass category is forecasted to witness significant growth during the estimated time period. The laminated flat glass is a type of glass that is made by bonding two piles of glass. The laminated flat glass is being utilized especially in the construction and automotives sector. Laminated glass offers multiple benefits over other types of flat glass like it provides enhanced protection of UV and sound control.By application, the global flat glass market is segmented into automotive, construction, energy & power, and others. The automotive sector in the application segment of the global flat glass market is expected to attain a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. In the automotive sector, flat glass offers key applications, in the form of windscreens, mirrors , sunroofs, and windows among many others. The global production of automotives witness a significant increase over the year. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers or OICA in its global report stated that the production of automotives witnessed a growth of 17% between 2021 and 2023. The agency stated that in 2021, the total production of automotives was recorded at 80.004 million, which increased to 84.830 million in 2022. The agency stated that in 2023, the total production of automotives across the globe was recorded at 93.546 million units.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global flat glass market. The Asia Pacific is among the fastest-growing region in the global market, in terms of economy. The region offers a growing construction, automotive, and energy & power sector, which offers key applications of flat glass. The construction sector in the region, especially in developing countries like India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore has witnessed massive growth over the past few years. Similarly, the region is among the biggest automotives producing region in the global market. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea are among the biggest producers of automobiles. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in its report stated that in 2023, Asia-Oceania produced about 55.115 million units of automotives out of the total global production of 93.546 million units.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global flat glass market that have been covered are Saint-Gobain, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., Vitro, AGC Inc., Guardian Glass LLC., Taiwan Glass Ind. 