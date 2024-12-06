Mobile Robots Market Set to Reach USD 69.41 Billion by 2032, Driven by E-Commerce and Automation Growth

Mobile Robots Market Size and Growth Report

This growth is fueled by the demand for warehouse automation and autonomous systems in various industries, particularly in e-commerce and material handling.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Mobile Robots Market was valued at USD 20.50 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% to reach USD 69.41 billion by 2032.”The rising demand for mobile robots is increasing due to the growth of global e-commerce. Predictions suggest that the market will continue to grow due to factors such as the rise in warehouse automation and the widespread adoption of robots across different industries, as they can navigate challenging environments independently. The growing need for automation to improve efficiency and cut operational expenses is a key factor driving the market. Mobile robots are utilized in manufacturing and warehousing for tasks such as material handling, inventory management, and goods delivery, resulting in enhanced productivity and operational precision. In the field of logistics, robots are employed for final-mile delivery, providing quicker and more economical services in comparison to conventional methods.Mobile robots play a key role in healthcare by aiding with patient transportation, cleaning hospital spaces, and enabling telehealth services. In agriculture, precision farming utilizes robots for activities like planting, weeding, and harvesting to enhance crop yields and cut down on labor expenses. Progress in technology, specifically in AI and machine vision, has increased the intelligence of mobile robots, enabling them to make instant decisions and engage with their surroundings. Furthermore, the inclusion of the Internet of Things (IoT) enables mobile robots to interact with other devices and systems, enhancing connectivity and productivity.Get a Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3888 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:Amazon Robotics (Amazon.Com)Softbank RoboticsLockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationKuka AgIrobot CorporationKongsberg MaritimeHonda Motor CO. LTD.UBTECH ROBOTICS INCBOSTON DYNAMICS (SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.)ABBLGSegment AnalysisBy TypePersonal & Domestic Robots led the market in 2023 with a 55% share, driven by advancements in home automation and consumer robotics. These robots cater to everyday tasks, enhancing convenience and efficiency in households. As consumer awareness grows and the availability of cost-effective options increases, this segment is expected to witness steady growth, particularly in developed economies. Emerging trends such as smart home integration and the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies further amplify the potential of personal and domestic robots.By ApplicationAgriculture dominated the application segment in 2023 with a 30% market share. The increasing adoption of autonomous solutions for precision farming, crop monitoring, and harvesting has significantly driven this growth. Autonomous robots are helping farmers optimize yields, reduce labor costs, and improve efficiency in agricultural operations, making them indispensable in modern farming practices. Other sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and warehousing & logistics, are also significant contributors to the market growth as mobile robots continue to be deployed to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By TypeProfessional RobotsPersonal & Domestic RobotsBy ApplicationAgriculturalCleaningEducationalHealthcareManufacturingWarehousing & LogisticsOthersRegional InsightsEurope held the largest market share in 2023 with a 28% market share. The region's established manufacturing sector drives demand for advanced material-handling robots, supported by a strong push for process automation. Companies like GXO Logistics and 6 River Systems are leveraging collaborative mobile robots (CMRs) for seamless logistics operations, reinforcing regional market growth.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region during 2024-2032, driven by the booming e-commerce sector and rising automation in emerging economies. Companies like Hai Robotics are pioneering warehouse automation, enabling efficient inventory management through autonomous mobile robots. The region’s competitive landscape and demand for faster delivery times further accelerate adoption rates.Recent Developments-June 2024 - Boston Dynamics launched its new warehouse automation robot Stretch, designed for box handling.-April 2023 - ABB launched Visual SLAM, leading to a notable enhancement in AMR efficiency. AI-powered navigation technology allows autonomous mobile robots to make intelligent decisions in challenging and intricate environments.-2023 - Amazon.com introduced its new Titan mobile robot, with the ability to lift up to 2,500 lb. To effectively transport items between its distribution centers, the company uses a weight of 1,133.9 kilograms.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3888 Future Trends-Integration with AI and Machine Learning: The continued development of artificial intelligence (AI) will enable mobile robots to improve their autonomy, decision-making, and efficiency. Conclusion

