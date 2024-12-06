Ethylene Oxide Market projected to reach US$42.833 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.62%

The global ethylene oxide market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% from US$34.218 billion in 2025 to US$42.833 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global ethylene oxide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$42.833 billion by 2030.With the growing demand for ethylene oxide, BASF invested €500 million at its Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium to increase the production capacity in October 2023. This investment would add about 400,000 metric tons per year. In addition to ethylene oxide, the investment included additional capacities for alkoxylates. These are derivatives of ethylene oxide and are used in a wide range of applications such as in detergent and cleaning, automotive, and construction industries.Further, in May 2024, INEOS Oxide completed the purchase of LyondellBasell (LYB)’s Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives business and associated production facilities located in Bayport, Texas. INEOS Oxide is a producer in Europe and this acquisition would give a significant advantage in the US market. It also complements its Ethanolamines production facility in Louisiana. The acquisition would also give the company access to cost-advantaged feedstocks and logistics networks.Sustainability plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of ethylene oxide. In July 2024, Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, and OMV announced a collaboration for the supply of ethylene with a lower carbon footprint. They planned to develop new strategies to meet sustainability targets in the ethylene supply chain. This is in response to the greater consumer demand for sustainable options.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ethylene-oxide-market By application, the ethylene oxide market is segmented into bottles, coolants, detergents, and others. The ethylene oxide is primarily used for the manufacture of ethylene glycol. These are used for making bottles, especially in the medical sector. The increasing demand for sterilization devices increases the application of ethylene oxide. The awareness about cleanliness and hygiene has been rising which will boost ethylene oxide demand.By industry verticals, the ethylene oxide market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, medical, textile , plastic, and others. The medical sector is witnessing the increased demand for ethylene oxide by the increasing demand for sterilized medical devices. The demand from the textile industry is fueled by the production of polyester textiles. The use of plastic bottles will increase the application of ethylene oxide in the market. It is used to sterilize some food products such as cocoa, flour, dried egg powder, coconut, spices, dried herbs, etc. The increasing sectors of medicine, textile, plastic, etc. will propel the demand for ethylene oxide.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the ethylene oxide market is growing significantly. India’s chemical industry covers more than 80,000 commercial products. India is the 6th largest producer of chemicals in the world and 3rd in Asia. The Indian chemical industry was valued at US$ 220 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 300 billion by 2030. The growing chemical sector in the region increases the demand for ethylene oxide. It is used for the synthesis of ethylene glycols, diethylene glycol, and triethylene glycol, which accounts for significant consumption. It is also used in the production of ethylene glycol ethers, ethanolamines, and ethoxylates as well.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global ethylene oxide market that have been covered are BASF SE, DuPont Company, Shell Global, SABIC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Ineos Oxide, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., China Petrochemical Corporation.The market analytics report segments the global ethylene oxide market as follows:• By Applicationo Bottleso Coolantso Detergentso Others• By Industry Verticalso Pharmaceuticalso Medicalo Textileo Plastico Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• BASF SE• DuPont Company• Shell Global• SABIC• Akzo Nobel N.V.• Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.• Ineos Oxide• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.• China Petrochemical CorporationExplore More Reports:• Zinc Oxide Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/zinc-oxide-market • Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-water-treatment-chemicals-market • Global Specialty Oxidants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-specialty-oxidants-market

