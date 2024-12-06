Geomarketing Market Analysis: Regional Insights, Key Segments, Growth Opportunities & Future Trends to 2031 | AMR

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years

The global 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. Geomarketing involves delivering the right message to the right person in the right location. This marketing concept uses location data to deliver its messages to the most relevant audience at the right time. The key to geomarketing is the use of targeting and segmentation. In this case, marketers are segmenting by geographic location and then targeting consumers inside of that boundary. Furthermore, growing investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing and increasing demand for location-based intelligence are boosting the growth of the global geomarketing market . In addition, enhance customer targeting with the help of AI, Location analytics, and big data positively impacts the growth of the market. However, legal concerns & data privacy threats and lack of skilled operators are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, high demand for mobile computing and treading social media is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.Based on offering, the report is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031. Depending on Location type, outdoor segment holds the largest share of the geomarketing market, owing to rise in digital marketing and reach to a greater number of people in outdoor. However, the indoor segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing the adoption of geomarketing by verticals such as retail and hospitality sector is providing ample growth opportunities for indoor segment in geomarketing market. Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the automotive and transport segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. However, the automotive and transport segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.Region wise, the geomarketing market forecast was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of location-based services in various sectors such as retailing, manufacturing in North America region. Region wise, the geomarketing market forecast was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of location-based services in various sectors such as retailing, manufacturing in North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to adoption of advanced technologies and continued innovations in the location-based services play a vital role in driving the growth of the market in this region.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Software Ag, Salesforce, inc., Saksoft, Microsoft, Google llc., Hyp3r, inc., Oracle, Qualcomm technologies, inc., Esri, Adobe, Cisco systems, inc., Clevertap, Xtremepush, IBM, Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson On the basis of location type, the outdoor segment held the largest share in 20211, accounting for around three-fourths of the market. However, the indoor segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Organizations have succeeded in keeping productivity declines at minimal, with businesses providing all the essential infrastructure and technology support to their customers by adopting advertising and marketing strategies through digital media. Such factors have led to organizations adopting more geomarketing solutions leading to growth of the Geomarketing Industry.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By deployment mode, on premises segment accounted for the largest geomarketing market share in 2021.Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.Depending on location type, outdoor generated the highest revenue in 2021.

