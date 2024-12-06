Iot Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously to Reach USD 47.2 Billion by 2031

Rising security breaches and identity fraud incidences to boost the global IoT identity and access management (IAM) market trends.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Iot Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $47.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. Identity and access management (IAM) is the discipline that enables right individuals to access right resources at the right times for the right reasons. IoT devices are focused on connecting things, people, tools, and applications, and IoT identity access management provides end-to-end encryption, overload detection, and unauthorized access removal to help build strong security features. The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IoT Identity and Access Management (IAM) market based on offering, deployment model, security type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report. Rapid digitization toward business operations and an increase in integration of IAM with IoT devices aided in propelling the growth of global IoT IAM market . Moreover, cultural shift from traditional IAM to IoT IAM and increasing spending on cyber security during the period has positively impacted IoT IAM industry. However, high cost associated with implementation and maintenance of IoT identity and access management (IAM) solution and increase in security & privacy concerns is anticipated to hamper the IoT IAM market during the forecast period. On the contrary, adoption of Bring your Own Identity (BYOI) approach is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the Iot Identity And Access Management market forecast.The IoT Identity And Access Management Market is expected to grow rapidly after the pandemic, owing to rise in adoption of work-from-home culture across the globe. Furthermore, increase in cyber risk and new vulnerabilities is leading organizations worldwide to rethink their security setups. To manage employees working from home, companies rely extensively on remote-based monitoring of the workforce, enhancing the demand for IoT solutions. This helps bring transparency, provide real-time tracking, improve safety, and ensure meeting government compliance. However, the cybersecurity of remote workforce and enterprises plays a vital role in catering to their clients during lockdowns. Therefore, it offers opportunities for the IoT identity and access management market post pandemic. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Keyfactor, Optiv Security Inc., KaaIoT Technologies, LLC., Google LLC, Entrust Inc., IdentityFusion, .IBM CORPORATION, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Service (AWS), DigiCert, Cisco Systems Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., HID Global, Microsoft Corporation, LM Ericsson, GlobalSign, one identity In terms of deployment model, the on-premise segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global IoT Identity and Access Management (IAM) market share , and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global IoT Identity and Access Management (IAM) market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. On the basis of security type, the network security segment dominated the overall Iot Identity And Access Management Market Share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in cyber-attacks on networks due to increase in internet penetration and connected devices. However, the cloud security segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to increase in adoption of cloud-based security solutions, rising demand for cloud-based services.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest IoT IAM market share in 2021.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.By enterprise size, large enterprises segment accounted for the largest IoT IAM market share in 2021.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

