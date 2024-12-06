Defoamers Market projected to surpass US$4.949 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1%

The defoamers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from US$3.859 billion in 2025 to US$4.949 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the defoamers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$4.949 billion by 2030.A defoamer or an anti-foaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and prevents the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. Foams hinder the operations of various industries by disrupting processes, reducing efficiency, and affecting product quality, thus, defoamers act to prevent or control foam formation during the industrial processes. Industries like paints & coatings , pulp & paper, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, textiles, pharmaceuticals etc. critically need defoamers to maintain their operational efficiency to maintain product quality.The demand for defoamers in the market is driven by their critical necessity across various end-use industries for ensuring process efficiency and product quality. For instance, defoamers are used to control the foam produced during the drilling in oil wells in the oil and gas industry. Hence, the moderate growth in demand in industries such as agrochemicals, water treatment, paper and pulp, paints and coatings, food processing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and metalworking, etc. are driving the market growth of defoamers. At the same time, the increasingly stringent regulations in the VOC-containing defoamers due to possessing health problems are restricting the market growth of defoamers. Nevertheless, it is also offering the opening of new opportunities for innovation in the defoamers market.We are seeing some key developments in the defoamers market, and it is likely to evolve with the introduction of innovative products to meet the growing and changing demands of various industries. For instance, Evonik's introduction of TEGOFoamex 16 and TEGOFoamex 11, innovative siloxane-based defoamers that offer enhanced sustainability with near-zero VOC content and 25% bio-based material, addressing the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions in waterborne architectural coatings.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-defoamers-market The global defoamers market by product type is segmented into Oil-based Defoamers, Water-based Defoamers, Silicone-based Defoamers, and Others. Oil-based defoamers consist of 85-95% of mineral oil and 1–3 % hydrophobic particles. They also contain emulsifiers, biocides and other performance-enhancing ingredients working in such as manner that they spread over the foam and destabilize it. On the other hand, water-based defoamers are made from a mixture of water and surfactants, oils and emulsifiers perfect for applications where low toxicity is required. While Silicon-based defoamers are formulated with silicone oils perfect for applications where there is generation of high-foam. In the forecast period, silicone-based defoamers are anticipated to grow the fastest due to their properties such as the low viscosity of methyl silicone oil surface etc. offering effectiveness in controlling foam better.The global defoamers market by application is segmented into Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Agriculture Chemicals, and Others. It is used in the paints & coatings industry to control foam formation during the process to maintain the quality and texture of paint and coatings. It is used in the food & beverage industry to eliminate foam production during the production process to maintain product consistency. It is widely used in the wastewater treatment industry to prevent foam building during the wastewater treatment process. In the forecast period, the Paints Coatings segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as defoamers are critically needed by this industry for ensuring bubble-free, even texture paints and coatings.Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the growing economies of Asian countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Thailand and others leading to growth in the end-user market of defoamers. At the same time, the increasing focus on environmental regulations by countries is also driving the market for defoamers in industries such as wastewater management.The report includes the major players operating in the global defoamers market: Henkel Canada Corporation, Munzing Corporation, KCC Basildon, Huntsman International LLC, Elementis Plc., DowDuPont, BASF SE, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Air Products Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Clariant.The market analytics report segments the global defoamers market as follows:• By Product Typeo Oil-based Defoamerso Water-based Defoamerso Silicone-based Defoamerso Others• By Applicationo Paints & Coatingso Pulp & Papero Food & Beverageo Water & Wastewater Treatmento Agriculture Chemicalso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Henkel Canada Corporation• Munzing Corporation• KCC Basildon• Huntsman International LLC• Elementis Plc.• DowDo Pont• BASF SE• Ashland• Evonik Industries AG• Air Products Inc.• Wacker Chemie AG• ClariantExplore More Reports:• Denim Finishing Agents Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/denim-finishing-agents-market • Rubber Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/rubber-additives-market • Anti Slip Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-anti-slip-additives-market

