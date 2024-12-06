To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland
AZERBAIJAN, December 6 - 06 December 2024, 11:05
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Finland in an atmosphere of friendship in line with the interests of our peoples. I fondly recall your visit to Azerbaijan to participate in COP29 and our meeting during the event.
On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity for your nation.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 3 December 2024
