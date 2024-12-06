Sperm Bank Market Size Reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2027, Growing CAGR at 5.2%

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance among people drive the growth of the global sperm bank market . However, high cost and low success rate of treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.The global sperm bank market size was valued at $4,741.51 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,860.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10737 Increase in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and rise in acceptance among people fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Sperm banks are specialized establishments that are responsible for collecting and storing the sperms donated by the known or anonymous donors for utilizing them in fertility treatments to achieve pregnancy. These banks play a significant role in providing several treatment options for infertile couples. Some of the services offered by sperm banks include storage of sperms, sex selection of the baby, donor selection, and guidance throughout the procedure of selecting the donor. Thus, these advantages of sperm banks greatly expedite the use of their services in near future. On the other hand, controversial issues related to different laws for gamete donations, LGBTQ community, and socio-cultural aspects of various countries have imposed stricter regulations in accessing sperm banks. For instance, in the U.S., sperm banks are entirely regulated by U.S. FDA, and treated as Human Cell or Human Tissue or Human Cell and Tissue (HCT/Ps). Likewise, in European Union, sperm banks are being regulated by EU Tissue Directive, whereas, in the UK, it is regulated by Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority.The known donor segment to retain its dominance by 2027:By donor type, the known donor segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, generating nearly three-fifths of global sperm bank market. Simultaneously, this segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to advancements in cryopreservation techniques used in storage of donor sperms, and supporting government regulations for children born with donor gametes.Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10737 The sperm storage segment to rule the roost:Based on service, the sperm storage segment contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in incidence of miscarriage in women, increase in infertility rate in both male and female, and surge in patient awareness toward effective & advanced fertility treatment, poor sperm fertility, low sperm count, and abnormally shaped sperms.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, had the major share in 2019:Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America generated the major in 2019, holding nearly half of the global sperm bank market, and is expected to dominate by 2027. This region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to enormous male populace suffering through infertility and low-cost procedures for fertility treatments in the region.Front runners in the industry:· Cryos International· European Sperm Bank· Fairfax Cryobank· New England Cryogenic Center· Indian Spermtech· Babyquest Cryobank· California Cryobank· Androcryos· Nordic Cryobank Group· Xytex Sperm BankKey Findings Of The Study:By donor type, known donor segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.By service type, the sperm storage segment is expected to dominate the global sperm bank market throughout the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 