TAIWAN, December 4 - President Lai visits Nauti Primary School and receives traditional send-off in Tuvalu

On the afternoon of December 4 local time (noon of December 4 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te concluded his itinerary in Tuvalu on a series of state visits to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau. Governor-General of Tuvalu Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo, Speaker of Parliament Iakoba Taeia Italeli, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Trade Paulson Panapa, Police Commissioner Piliota Viliamu, cabinet members and officials from various ministries and departments, protocol officer Oilau Paeniu, and community leaders were among those who took part in a send-off ceremony for President Lai that strongly reflected the unique culture of Tuvalu.

As the send-off ceremony began, the president first enjoyed a traditional Tuvaluan dance performance and sprinkled perfumed water on the performers as an expression of appreciation in Tuvaluan culture. The president then delivered remarks.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you all for your warm hospitality. Due to our tight schedule, we won’t be able to stay long in Tuvalu, but in just a few short hours, I’ve felt the enthusiasm that one finds everywhere in Tuvalu and had a most rewarding stay. I have also developed a better understanding of Tuvalu’s diverse traditional culture. I have listened to beautiful songs, seen fantastic dance performances, tasted delicious Tuvaluan cuisine, and even more importantly, I will be departing with a heart full of the positive feelings that I’ve felt here.

As the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” I have not left yet, but I am already starting to miss you all. I really am thankful for the wonderful performances, and cherish the opportunity to have seen them. I hope I can soon welcome you all to Taiwan, and look forward to our countries maintaining lasting diplomatic ties and the friendship between our peoples becoming closer and closer.

In closing, may Tuvalu have a bright future, may your society grow and prosper, and may your people live and work in peace and happiness.

Earlier, President Lai and his delegation visited Nauti Primary School, where they were received by Minister for Education and Human Resources Development Hamoa Holona and school Principal Kainaki Taula, and then proceeded to a stand at the school’s athletic ground, where they watched the students perform a traditional welcome dance. The president interacted amiably with the students and gave them gifts representative of Taiwan – Gaji bags and stationery sets – in an upbeat and cheerful atmosphere.