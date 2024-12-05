TAIWAN, December 5 - President Lai attends morning tea reception hosted by Governor Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero of Guam

On the morning of December 5 local time (earlier in the morning of December 5 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te attended a morning tea reception hosted by Governor of Guam Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero. In remarks, President Lai pointed out that Taiwan and Guam have close ties in areas including people-to-people exchanges and medical cooperation; that we share the values of freedom and democracy; and that we share broad Austronesian roots. He expressed hope that we can continue strengthening cooperation and work together to safeguard democracy, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region so as to create even greater well-being for both peoples.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Hafa Adai (“Hello” in Guam’s native Chamorro language). Today, I am deeply honored to be invited to the governor’s house for morning tea. I hope that this gathering will give us a lot of energy for deepening our bilateral cooperation.

I truly appreciate Governor Leon Guerrero welcoming my delegation at the airport yesterday and inviting me to tea this morning. This fully demonstrates the government of Guam’s support for and long-term friendship with Taiwan. I believe that exchanges between Taiwan and Guam are sure to grow even closer. Just last week, Taiwan’s China Airlines began resuming direct flights to Guam. United Airlines also announced that it will launch a route between Taipei and Guam in April next year. And other airlines in Taiwan are also working on commencing direct flights.

At present, several Taiwanese hospitals provide referral services so that patients in Guam can be transferred to Taiwan. Both the governor and I have backgrounds in medicine. I hope that moving forward, Taiwan and Guam can enjoy even closer cooperation in public health and medical services. In addition, there is much more room for bilateral cooperation in the fields of aquaculture, hydroculture, construction and engineering, and alternative energy. Talent cultivation is also extremely important, and so moving forward, I hope to further cooperation in education and culture.

I want to take this opportunity to extend special thanks to Governor Leon Guerrero for her contributions to bilateral relations between Taiwan and Guam. She has helped us reopen the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam and promoted the signing of sister city agreements between Guam and Taoyuan City and Taichung City.

Taiwan and Guam share the values of freedom and democracy. Recent studies and archaeological research have also confirmed that the Chamorro people of Guam and indigenous peoples of Taiwan share broad Austronesian roots, bringing us even closer to each other. Taiwan and Guam are like a family, and we are also like-minded partners. In the face of expanding authoritarianism, all like-minded countries and areas must unite and work together to safeguard democracy, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both facing the threat of expanding authoritarianism, Taiwan and Guam must stand closer together and contribute more to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific. In the past, with the support of Governor Leon Guerrero and the Guam Legislature, Taiwan and Guam have stood shoulder to shoulder in striving to protect shared values. In the years ahead, I look forward to us continuing to strengthen cooperation in many areas, so as to create even greater well-being for both peoples.

In remarks delivered earlier in the reception, Governor Leon Guerrero stated that the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and Guam is built on shared values, including respect for the traditional family and community, and preservation of cultural heritage. As we face the challenges of a dynamic global economy, the Taiwan-Guam partnership is more crucial than ever, she said, and Taiwan’s investments in Guam, for example, have significantly contributed to Guam’s economic growth. The governor also noted that both countries also face many of the same global challenges such as climate change and public health issues that require us to work together to secure a sustainable future for the Indo-Pacific region.

Governor Leon Guerrero remarked that the resumption of direct flights between Taiwan and Guam does more than carry travelers; it also carries more opportunities for business and cultural exchange. She also said she believes that cooperation in areas including technology, healthcare, and sustainable development can yield even more benefits for both sides.

Governor Leon Guerrero stated that President Lai’s trip is a testament to the enduring friendship between Taiwan and Guam, and on behalf of the people of Guam, she extended her deepest gratitude to President Lai for his dedication to our shared vision. She said she looks forward to together navigating the challenges ahead, deepening cultural and economic ties, and building a future defined by resilience, prosperity, and mutual respect.

Among those in attendance were First Gentleman Jeffrey A. Cook, Chief of Staff Jon Calvo, and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson.