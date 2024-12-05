TAIWAN, December 5 - President Lai visits Guam Legislature

On the morning of December 5 local time (also morning of December 5 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te visited the Guam Legislature while transiting through Guam during his itinerary of state visits to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau. In remarks, President Lai thanked the legislature for passing resolutions for four consecutive years backing Taiwan’s international participation. The president said he looks forward to promoting cooperation in such areas as education, transportation, industry, trade and the economy, and culture on the great foundation we have established, and enhancing peoples’ well-being.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Hafa Adai! (“Hello” in Guam’s native Chamorro language) It is a great honor to be invited to the Guam Legislature today and to receive a copy of the resolution supporting Taiwan that you have passed. By passing resolutions for four consecutive years backing Taiwan’s international participation, the Guam Legislature is playing an important role in helping Taiwan engage with the world. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest gratitude.

Taiwan and Guam have a deep bond. We share Austronesian culture, making us like a family. And we also share the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights as like-minded partners. With such resolutions passed year after year, Taiwan and the Guam Legislature and people have established a great foundation on which to promote cooperation in such areas as education, transportation, industry, trade and the economy, and culture.

With the pandemic behind us, direct flights between Taiwan and Guam have resumed as of just last week. I want to invite all senators to visit Taiwan. In addition to allowing you to experience the warmth and hospitality of the Taiwanese people, this would further advance exchanges between Taiwan and Guam in such areas as tourism, agriculture, and indigenous culture, and enhance peoples’ well-being. Let us continue to work together to deepen cooperative relations between Taiwan and Guam.

Speaker of the Guam Legislature Therese M. Terlaje then delivered remarks, first extending a warm welcome to President Lai and saying that she is honored to be celebrating the longstanding ties between Taiwan and Guam. She stated that over the past decades, our bilateral relationship has been based on partnership and shared values, and that we have established deep connections in culture, education, public health and medicine, and trade and the economy, bringing many benefits to Guam. The speaker went on to say that she is honored to represent the people of Guam in presenting President Lai with a copy of the resolution supporting Taiwan to welcome him, and thanked him for the contributions he has made toward both Taiwan and Guam.

Earlier, Speaker Terlaje had presented a copy of the resolution to President Lai as a symbol of friendship between Taiwan and Guam. President Lai also held a discussion with the members of the legislature in attendance, conversing on topics including bilateral cooperation.

Among those who attended the event were Guam Legislature Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, all senators, and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson.